Prices peak at £1600 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1500 for a 595kg Lim (252.00); Fat Cows cleared to £1380 for a 845kg BB (163.00); Dropped Calves sold to £400 BB Bull and Heifer Calves to £370 AA; Suckled Cows sold to £1340 for a In-Calf Her Cow due to the Char Bull.

Weanling topped at £1060 for a 500kg Char Steer (211.00), While Weanling Heifers sold to £885 for a 435kg Char (204.00).

STEERS: Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1600 for a 695kg Sim (230.00) presented by A Robinson, £1460 610kg AA (239.00); J Vance £1580 725kg AA (218.00); S Stevenson £1490 630kg Lim (237.00); P Quinn £1480 620kg Lim (239.00), £1370 580kg Lim

(236.00), £1330 555kg Lim (240.00), £1270 550kg Char (231.00), £1190 525kg Lim (227.00); J Hamill £1440 610kg Char (236.00), £1335 540kg Char (247.00), £1320 560kg Lim (236.00), £1240 530kg Char (234.00); G Campbell £1390 605kg Lim (230.00); J McMullan £1220 540kg Lim (226.00); A Kilpatrick £1160 500kg Char (232.00); T Wallace £1080 455kg Char (237.00); Riverview Farms £1010 410kg Char (246.00);

Mountview Farms £990 440kg Lim (225.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices remain brisk to top at £1500 595kg Lim (252.00) presented by O Cairns, £1460 625kg Lim (234.00), £1440 650kg Lim (222.00), £1380 545kg Lim (253.00); J G Donnelly £1460 580kg Char (252.00), £1360 575kg Char (237.00), £1340 545kg Char

(246.00), £1310 555kg Char (236.00); S O’Neill £1430 620kg Lim (231.00), £1190 540kg Lim (220.00); M McCooey £1420 605kg Lim (235.00), £1350 580kg Lim (233.00), £1300 545kg Lim (239.00), £1250 565kg Lim (221.00); J Colhoun £1390 625kg Lim (222.00); J McMullan £1380 625kg AU (221.00); R Rodgers £1360 540kg Char (252.00), £1160 525kg Char (221.00); J Downey £1335 580kg Lim (230.00); S Ewing £1180 470kg Char (251.00), £1080 460kg Char (235.00); Mountview Farms £780 320kg Char (244.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1380 for a 845kg BB (163.00) presented by H Richardson, £1150 690kg Lim (167.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A sharper demand for all classes of Dropped Calves saw prices peak at £400 for a BB Bull presented by Churchview Farms, £390 BB Bull, £380 Sim Bull, £340 x 3 BB Bulls; W Barnes £390 Sim Bull; W & J Bryson £360 x 3 AA Bulls; A Watson £305 Her Bull,

£285 AA Bull; R Crawford £280 AA Bull; TJ Hamilton £255 Sim Bull; C Weir £250 AA Bull; Fr Bulls sold from £50 to £80; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £370 AA Hfr presented by Churchview Farms, £370 BB Hfr, £355 BB Hfr, £350 BB Hfr; E Fox £335 BB Hfr; C Weir £285 AA Hfr.

Suckled Cows sold to £1340 for a In-Calf Her Cow presented by S Ferguson, £1310 In-Calf Sim Cow; In-Calf Heifers sold to £1240 AA, £1160 x 2 AA Hfrs presented by a Local Farmer; While Cows with calves at foot topped at £1250 for a SHB Cow with a SHB Hfr Calf presented by J Potter.

WEANLINGS

Weanlings sold to a height of £1060 for a 500kg Char steer (211.00) presented by D Ryan; R Hopper £970 430kg Lim (225.00), £930 390kg Lim (237.00), £870 325kg Lim (267.00); T Henry £910 375kg Lim (241.00), £840 355kg Lim (237.00); D Barker £880 340kg Lim (258.00), £780 320kg Lim (242.00); J McNamee £860 365kg Char (236.00), £820 320kg Char (254.00), £800 330kg Char (243.00), £755 315kg Char (240.00).