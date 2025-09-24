Prices remain high at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £2720
This week cows and calves sold to £2720 for Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf.
Store bullocks sold to £1940 for a 450kg Belgian Blue (£431) with a 465kg Limousin to £1900 (£409).
Weanling males sold to £538 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £1560 with a 275kg Charolais to £1450 (£527).
Store heifers sold to £1920 for a 415kg Limousin (£463).
Weanling heifers sold to £1780 for a 360kg Limousin (£494) with a 365kg Limousin to £1770 (£485).
Sample prices
Cows and calves
Rosslea farmer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf to £2720 with a Simmental cow with Charolais bull calf to £1960.
Store and weanling males
Newtownbutler farmer 450kg Belgian Blue to £1940 (£431) 465kg Limousin to £1900 (£409) 380kg Limousin to £1860 (£489) 380kg Limousin to £1760 (£463) 410kg Limousin to £1680 (£410) and 335kg Limousin to £1630 (£487) Maguiresbridge farmer 425kg Simmental to £1840 (£433) Fivemiletown farmer 440kg Limousin to £1810 (£411) Newtownbutler farmer 380kg Charolais to £1740 (£458) 290kg Charolais to £1560 (£538) and 295kg Limousin to £1340 (£458) and Maguiresbridge farmer 305kg Simmental to £1490 (£489) and 275kg Charolais to £1450 (£527).
Store and weanling heifers
Maguiresbridge farmer 415kg Limousin to £1920 (£463) Newtownbutler farmer 360kg Limousin to £1780 (£494) 365kg Limousin to £1770 (£485) 385kg Limousin to £1740 (£452) 385kg Limousin to £1640 (£426) and 345kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£403) and Newtownbutler farmer 345kg Charolais to £1650 (£478) and 350kg Charolais to £1620 (£463).
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition very keen to buy all sorts.