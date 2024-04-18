Prices remain strong for cattle at Dungannon Mart, heifers selling to £2040
While steers sold to £1940 695kg Charolais (279.00).
Fat cows sold to £1200 785kg Limousin (153.00).
Dropped calves topped at £450 for a Charolais bull.
While heifer calves sold to £330 Simmental.
Weanlings sold to £1370 for a 555kg Hereford Male (247.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 265kg Limousin (356.00).
Steers
Steers prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1940 for a 695kg Charolais (279.00) presented by A McMullan, £1780 620kg Limousin (287.00); P Taylor £1720 625kg Charolais (275.00), £1600 585kg Charolais (274.00); K Burrows £1690 600kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00), £1680 520kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (323.00), £1660 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (296.00); J McKenzie £1650 545kg Charolais (303.00), £1500 480kg Charolais (313.00); P McLaughlin £1530 540kg Charolais (283.00), £1390 495kg Charolais (281.00); P Quinn £1460 490kg Limousin (298.00); C Gavin £1270 435kg Charolais (292.00), £1230 455kg Charolais (270.00); D Cush £1220 405kg Charolais (301.00), £1120 405kg Simmental (277.00) and Mountview Farms £1110 350kg Charolais (317.00), £1110 365kg Limousin (304.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices reached a height of £2040 for a 775kg Simmental (263.00) presented by G Black; G Rafferty £1850 600kg Charolais (308.00), £1770 620kg Limousin (286.00); S Henderson £1800 690kg Limousin (261.00); G McMahon £1720 580kg Limousin (297.00), £1540 545kg Limousin (283.00), £1490 535kg Limousin (279.00), £1460 515kg Limousin (284.00), £1440 505kg Limousin (285.00), £1330 465kg Limousin (286.00); W Harkness £1670 605kg Charolais (276.00), £1660 610kg Charolais (272.00), £1600 580kg Simmental (276.00), £1590 585kg Charolais (272.00), £1580 555kg Charolais (285.00); E and N Daly £1610 600kg Charolais (268.00), £1600 550kg Charolais (291.00), £1570 545kg Charolais (288.00), £1540 550kg Charolais (280.00), £1340 495kg Charolais (271.00); J McKenzie £1540 495kg Charolais (311.00), £1500 540kg Charolais (278.00), £1380 480kg Charolais (288.00); T Boden £1350 475kg Limousin (284.00), £1260 465kg Charolais (271.00) and A Bowden £1310 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00).
Fat cows sold to a height of £1200 for a 785kg Limousin (153.00) presented by J Henry; D Henry £1060 695kg Aberdeen Angus (153.00); C Potter £900 655kg Aberdeen Angus (137.00) and M Daly £670 445kg Friesian (151.00).
Dropped calves
A good demand for all classes of calves saw prices peak at £450 for a Charolais bull presented B Sheridan; M Brankin £420 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; D Montague £410 Shorthorn beef bull, £350 Hereford bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £325 Limousin bull; M McAnenly £410 Belgian Blue bull; E Fox £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Belgian Blue bull; J Fields £365 Simmental bull, £345 Simmental bull; B Halligan £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Sixemilecross producer £325 Hereford bull; P Mullin £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; Crewehill Farms £320 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull, £285 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Belgian Blue bull; D Robinson £300 Hereford bull; W Smith £290 Hereford bull, £280 Hereford bull; M Daly £280 Limousin bull and I and S Marshall £270 x 2 Hereford bulls.
Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £200 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £330 Simmental heifer presented by P Robinson, £285 Simmental heifer, £255 Simmental heifer; C McKernan £330 Belgian Blue heifer; M Brankin £315 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer; E Speers £300 x 2 Simmental heifers; E Fox £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Donaghy £295 Limousin heifer and Crewehill Farms £250 Belgian Blue heifer.
Reared maiden Holstein heifers suitable breeding sold to £650 presented by a Clogher producer, £620, £610, £590, £470.
Weanlings
A planner show of weanlings met a fanatic trade to peak at £1370 555kg Hereford male (246.00) presented J Graham; E Sharkey £1010 345kg Charolais (291.00); R Jordan £1000 315kg Limousin (316.00), £670 200kg Limousin (330.00); A Bowden £990 340kg Limousin (292.00), £990 340kg Limousin (292.00), £960 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (297.00), £940 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (281.00), £890 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (298.00), £890 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (300.00), £870 270kg Aberdeen Angus (319.00), £870 305kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (286.00), £810 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (278.00); B McKeever £940 270kg Limousin (348.00); M Paisley £880 x 2 320kg Shorthorn beef (275.00); J McLernon £790 225kg Charolais (353.00), £560 160kg Charolais (346.00) and C Maxwell £600 x 2 220kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £950 for a 265kg Limousin (356.00) presented by B McKeever; D McClurkin £870 335kg Limousin (258.00), £845 315kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00); R Ruddell £860 325kg Charolais (265.00); M Paisley £830 330kg Belgian Blue (252.00); S McGovern £790 305kg Charolais (260.00), £740 270kg Limousin (278.00); R Black £760 265kg Simmental (288.00) and J McLernon £550 210kg Hereford (260.00).
A strong demand for all classes of sheep with fat hoggets selling to £180 for a pen of 25kg lambs presented by J Kane; D Cassidy £154 22kg; J Foster £150 22kg and D Quinn £140 22kg.
Fat ewes sold to £158 presented by J Sloan and C Ferry £99.
Breeding stock sold to £254 1 ewe and 3 lambs presented by A Bowden, £150 2 ewes and 3 lambs, £150 1 ewe and 1 lambs and £145 1 ewe and 1 lambs.