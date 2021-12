Prices strong at Omagh for forward and beef animals

News you can trust since 1963

This Farming Life is returning with a new series

10,361-acre ranch could be a dream come true for fans of TV show Yellowstone

Red Diesel: Flush out tank between jobs contractors warned

Bill banning hunting with dogs in NI fails to get past second stage

This Farming Life: What do this week’s episodes of series five have in store?

Major auction of tractors, harvesters and machinery as contractor retires

‘Winter on the Farm’ to be broadcast live on TV this week

Farmer dies after being attacked by newly-calved cow

Offers over £4,520,000 sought for portfolio of farms extending to 882.54 acres

Dropped Calves: M. O’Kane, Drumquin £450 Angus Bull, B. McBride, Trillick £440 (3), B. Blue Bulls; £375 B. Blue Heifer, L. Pickens, Fintona £430 Simmental Bull, S. McLaughlin, Drumragh £430 B. Blue Bull, D. Edgar, Trillick £385 Angus Heifer, S. McCaffrey, Eskra £365 B. Blue Bull; £335 Angus Heifer, Jas. Oliver, Dromore £370 B. Blue Bull, J. C. Dalton, Maguiresbridge £355 Angus Bull, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £350 and £345; B. Blue Heifers, J. Armstrong, Dromore £350 B. Blue Bull, R. Tait, Newtownstewart £345 Charolais Bull, J. N. Hamilton, Castlederg £340 B. Blue Bull, D. McFadden, Mountfield £340 Charolais Bull, J. Maguire, Leglands £335 Angus Bull, D. Cummins, Mountjoy £320 Angus Bull.