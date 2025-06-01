Priestley clinches RUAS Supreme Champion title at Balmoral for third year in a row

Limestone Suffolk breeder Mark Priestley clinched the Supreme Champion accolade with his impressive Rhaeadr Rockshore sired shearling ewe at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Judge Michael Goldie from Ayrshire, Scotland, was impressed with the stock presented to him at the opening day of Balmoral Show and certainly had tough decisions to make in each of the classes.

The aged ram class was first up with Campbell and Jason Watson taking the first placed rosette with Limepark Destroyer.

The shearling ram class saw Nicky Lowry take first with his Kells T Rex sired shearling ram and Keith and Sharon Johnston second with their Ballynacannon Bentley sired shearling ram.

1st Prize Group of 3 from Keith & Sharon Johnston. (Photo: Alfie Shaw/Agri Images)

With a powerful line up of ram lambs, the Limestone flock of Mark Priestley took the first prize rosette with a son of Benedyglen McNally with David Ford’s Pyeston Phoenix two sons taking second and third.

In the aged ewe line up it was the Ballynacannon flock of Dennis Taylor’s eye catching Birness Freedom bred female who was handed the first place rosette. Keith and Sharon Johnston’s Strathbogie Ghostrider bred ewe took second and Campbell and Jason Watson’s Garvan Craker taking third.

The onlookers then got their first glimpse of the impressive Rhaeadr Rockshore sired shearling ewe presented by Mark Priestley who took the winning rosette with the Castlewood flock of Martin and Eoin Butler taking second place with their Cairnton Chaos siredshearling ewe and Dennis Taylor’s Limestone Springbok sired shearling ewe taking third.

The Rossbrook flock of Keith and Sharon Johnston, shone in the ewe lamb category with their Ballynacannon Bentley sired ewe lamb taking first spot, Cherryvalley Suffolks took second with their Carony Cha Ching sired ewe lamb and the Bannview flock of Campbell and Jason Watson taking third with a Noan Commodore sired ewe lamb.

Overall RUAS Supreme Champion from Mark Priestley & Reserve Champion from Martin & Eoin Butler pictured with Judge Michael Goldie, Ayrshire, Scotland. (Photo: Alfie Shaw/Agri Images)

Keith and Sharon Johnston continued their success coming out on top winning the group of three just ahead of Martin and Eoin Butler and Cherrvalley Farm whilst Campbell and Jason Watson took the winning rosette with a pair of lambs followed closely by Martin and Eoin Butler and Cherryvalley Farms.

In the final deliberations the Limestone flock of Mark Priestley claimed the Female and Male Champion and the Overall coveted RUAS Supreme Title of the Show. The Castlewood flock of Martin and Eoin Butler took the Reserve Female Champion and Overall Reserve Champion title with David Ford of the Mullaghboy flock taking Reserve Male Champion.

The Young Handlers did exceptionally well in the Young Handlers Competition.

8-13 years

1st Prize Aged Ewe From Dennis Taylor. (Photo: Alfie Shaw/Agri Images)

1st Noah Taylor 2nd Lara Taylor 3rd Millie Donald

14-18 years

1st Isabella Taylor 2nd Paddy McMonagle 3rd Callum Griffin

All in all, a fantastic few days for the Suffolk breed to showcase Northern Irelands premier livestock.

1st Prize Pairs from Campbell & Jason Watson. (Photo: Alfie Shaw/Agri Images)

Commenting on the show, judge Michael Goldie said: “What an honour and privilege to be asked to judge the Suffolks at Balmoral and they did not disappoint.

“A tremendous display of sheep from an extremely capable group of breeders – the future of Northern Ireland Suffolks is in very safe hands.

“The consistent level of quality would struggle to be matched at any other event and that made my job a lot easier in most of the classes – especially the gimmer class with some fantastic females being brought forward.

“The standard of the champions and reserves were the envy of many a breeder and am sure will go on to great things for their breeders. I will be making a trip over to the forthcoming sales with some interest after what I saw during my stint in the ring.

“I also suspect that many other breeders from Scotland, Wales and England will be following suit.”

Michael added: “A big thanks goes to the show team for making my trip so enjoyable and to Orla for everything she did on the day to keep us all right. And finally, a thank you to all my fellow breeders for the welcome and hospitality extended to myself and my wing man Mike Black – we had a great time and will be back if border control allow it!”

2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Male Champion from David Ford. (Photo: Alfie Shaw/Agri Images)

RESULTS

Aged Ram

1st Campbell & Jason Watson

Shearling Ram

1st Nicky Lowry

2nd Keith Johnston

Ram Lamb

1st Mark Priestley

2nd David Ford

3rd David Ford

4th Martin & Eoin Butler

5th Lesley Liggett

6th Campbell & Jason Watson

Aged Ewe

1st Dennis Taylor

2nd Keith Johnston

3rd Campbell & Jason Watson

4th Stephen & Jordan Toye

Shearling Ewe

1st Mark Priestley

2nd Martin & Eoin Butler

3rd Dennis Taylor

4th Keith Johnston

5th Dennis Taylor

6th Lesley Liggett

Ewe Lamb

1st Keith Johnston

2nd Cherryvalley Farms

3rd Campbell & Jason Watson

4th Lesley Liggett

5th Patrick Grant

6th Martin & Eoin Butler

Group of 3

1st Keith Johnston

2nd Martin & Eoin Butler

3rd Cherryvalley Farms

Pair of Lambs

1st Campbell & Jason Watson

2nd Martin & Eoin Butler

3rd Cherryvalley Farms

4th Keith Johnston

Male Champion – Mark Priestley

Reserve Male Champion – David Ford

Female Champion – Mark Priestley

Reserve Female Champion – Martin & Eoin Butler

RUAS Supreme Overall Champion – Mark Priestley

RUAS Reserve Champion – Martin & Eoin Butler