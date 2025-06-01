Priestley clinches RUAS Supreme Champion title at Balmoral for third year in a row
Judge Michael Goldie from Ayrshire, Scotland, was impressed with the stock presented to him at the opening day of Balmoral Show and certainly had tough decisions to make in each of the classes.
The aged ram class was first up with Campbell and Jason Watson taking the first placed rosette with Limepark Destroyer.
The shearling ram class saw Nicky Lowry take first with his Kells T Rex sired shearling ram and Keith and Sharon Johnston second with their Ballynacannon Bentley sired shearling ram.
With a powerful line up of ram lambs, the Limestone flock of Mark Priestley took the first prize rosette with a son of Benedyglen McNally with David Ford’s Pyeston Phoenix two sons taking second and third.
In the aged ewe line up it was the Ballynacannon flock of Dennis Taylor’s eye catching Birness Freedom bred female who was handed the first place rosette. Keith and Sharon Johnston’s Strathbogie Ghostrider bred ewe took second and Campbell and Jason Watson’s Garvan Craker taking third.
The onlookers then got their first glimpse of the impressive Rhaeadr Rockshore sired shearling ewe presented by Mark Priestley who took the winning rosette with the Castlewood flock of Martin and Eoin Butler taking second place with their Cairnton Chaos siredshearling ewe and Dennis Taylor’s Limestone Springbok sired shearling ewe taking third.
The Rossbrook flock of Keith and Sharon Johnston, shone in the ewe lamb category with their Ballynacannon Bentley sired ewe lamb taking first spot, Cherryvalley Suffolks took second with their Carony Cha Ching sired ewe lamb and the Bannview flock of Campbell and Jason Watson taking third with a Noan Commodore sired ewe lamb.
Keith and Sharon Johnston continued their success coming out on top winning the group of three just ahead of Martin and Eoin Butler and Cherrvalley Farm whilst Campbell and Jason Watson took the winning rosette with a pair of lambs followed closely by Martin and Eoin Butler and Cherryvalley Farms.
In the final deliberations the Limestone flock of Mark Priestley claimed the Female and Male Champion and the Overall coveted RUAS Supreme Title of the Show. The Castlewood flock of Martin and Eoin Butler took the Reserve Female Champion and Overall Reserve Champion title with David Ford of the Mullaghboy flock taking Reserve Male Champion.
The Young Handlers did exceptionally well in the Young Handlers Competition.
8-13 years
1st Noah Taylor 2nd Lara Taylor 3rd Millie Donald
14-18 years
1st Isabella Taylor 2nd Paddy McMonagle 3rd Callum Griffin
All in all, a fantastic few days for the Suffolk breed to showcase Northern Irelands premier livestock.
Commenting on the show, judge Michael Goldie said: “What an honour and privilege to be asked to judge the Suffolks at Balmoral and they did not disappoint.
“A tremendous display of sheep from an extremely capable group of breeders – the future of Northern Ireland Suffolks is in very safe hands.
“The consistent level of quality would struggle to be matched at any other event and that made my job a lot easier in most of the classes – especially the gimmer class with some fantastic females being brought forward.
“The standard of the champions and reserves were the envy of many a breeder and am sure will go on to great things for their breeders. I will be making a trip over to the forthcoming sales with some interest after what I saw during my stint in the ring.
“I also suspect that many other breeders from Scotland, Wales and England will be following suit.”
Michael added: “A big thanks goes to the show team for making my trip so enjoyable and to Orla for everything she did on the day to keep us all right. And finally, a thank you to all my fellow breeders for the welcome and hospitality extended to myself and my wing man Mike Black – we had a great time and will be back if border control allow it!”
RESULTS
Aged Ram
1st Campbell & Jason Watson
Shearling Ram
1st Nicky Lowry
2nd Keith Johnston
Ram Lamb
1st Mark Priestley
2nd David Ford
3rd David Ford
4th Martin & Eoin Butler
5th Lesley Liggett
6th Campbell & Jason Watson
Aged Ewe
1st Dennis Taylor
2nd Keith Johnston
3rd Campbell & Jason Watson
4th Stephen & Jordan Toye
Shearling Ewe
1st Mark Priestley
2nd Martin & Eoin Butler
3rd Dennis Taylor
4th Keith Johnston
5th Dennis Taylor
6th Lesley Liggett
Ewe Lamb
1st Keith Johnston
2nd Cherryvalley Farms
3rd Campbell & Jason Watson
4th Lesley Liggett
5th Patrick Grant
6th Martin & Eoin Butler
Group of 3
1st Keith Johnston
2nd Martin & Eoin Butler
3rd Cherryvalley Farms
Pair of Lambs
1st Campbell & Jason Watson
2nd Martin & Eoin Butler
3rd Cherryvalley Farms
4th Keith Johnston
Male Champion – Mark Priestley
Reserve Male Champion – David Ford
Female Champion – Mark Priestley
Reserve Female Champion – Martin & Eoin Butler
RUAS Supreme Overall Champion – Mark Priestley
RUAS Reserve Champion – Martin & Eoin Butler