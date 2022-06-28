Priestley tops the class at Armagh

This Convoy Pablo Escobar sired shearling ewe edged out Joe and Molly Maginnes and Campbell and Jason Watson in an impressive strong line up of shearling ewes.

However, Priestley had to fend off stiff competition on a number of fronts in particular from Ballynacannon flock owner Dennis Taylor who claimed the reserve champion prize with his ram lamb a Crewelands Red Bull son.

Competition in the Northern Ireland Championships was intense with Judge Jan De Roock of the RasPoet Flock from Belgium handing the first, second and third placed rosettes in the aged ewe class to Seaforde flock owners Joe and Molly Maginnes, Campbell & Jason Watson and Martin and Eoin Butler respectively.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1st prize Ram Lamb, Male Champion & Reserve Champion from Dennis Taylor, Judge Jan De Roock & Philip Gurney Natural Stockcare Representative

The Ballynacannon flock of Dennis Taylor took first in the aged ram class with Stephanie and William Tait claiming second and James Alexander third.

The Burnview flock of Stephanie and William Tait topped the table in the shearling ram class ahead of the Castlewood flock of Martin and Eoin Butler with Stephen and Jordan Toye taking third.

The Limestone flock was again top of the table in the ewe lamb class with Stephanie and William Tait taking second and third prize rosettes.

Dennis Taylor clinched first in the ram lamb class with Stephanie and William Tait second and Stephen Sufferin of the Crewelands flock third in a very powerful line up of ram lambs.

Young Handlers U9 Years with Oscar Clingen, Britmilk Representative

The Burnview flock of Stephanie and William Tait clinched the pair of lambs award with Campbell and Jason Watson second and James Alexander third.

Stephanie and William Tait also took the group awards edging out Campbell and Jason Watson.

But in the final deliberations Dennis Taylor had to on this occasion settle for second best as Co. Down breeder Mark Priestley scooped the top prize on offer. Mark also went on to take Interbreed of the show.

Meanwhile in the stock judging competition which followed it was Amanda and Noel Priestley who won the over 26 section with Anna Taylor winning the under 26 section, while Neale Fleming and Jack Watson claimed the young handler classes.

1st Prize Ewe Lamb from Mark Priestley

Many thanks to Natural Stockcare, the main sponsor of the championships. Thompsons for sponsorship of the Stock Judging Competition and Britmilk for sponsoring the Young Handlers competition. The club appreciate your continued sponsorship.

Results

Ewe any age: 1st J&M Maginnes; 2nd RC&JC Watson; 3rd M&E Butler

Aged Ram: 1st D Taylor; 2nd S&W Tait; 3rd J Aexander

1st Prize Aged Ram from Dennis Taylor.

Shearling Ram: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd M&E Butler; 3rd S &J Toye

Shearling Ewe: 1st M Priestley; 2nd J&M Maginnes; 3rd RC&JC Watson

Ewe Lamb: 1st M Priestle; 2nd S&W Tait; 3rd S&W Tait

Ram Lamb: 1st D Taylor; 2nd S&W Tait; 3rd S Sufferin

Group of 3: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd RC&JC Watson

Pairs: 1st S&W Tait; 2nd RC&JC Watson; 3rd J Alexander

1st Prize Aged Ewe from Joe & Molly Maginnes

Male Champion – Dennis Taylor – ram lamb

Reserve Male Champion – Stephanie & William Tait – ram lamb

Female Champion – Mark Priestley – shearling ewe

Reserve Female – Joe & Molly Maginnes - shearling ewe

Supreme Champion & Interbreed Champion – Mark Priestley

Reserve Champion – Dennis Taylor

Championships Stock Judging

26 & Under: 1st Anna Taylor; 2nd Claire Young; 3rd Colm McAleer

26 and Over: 1st Noel & Amanda Priestley; 2nd Mark Priestley; 3rd Patrick McVerry

Young Handlers

9 years & under: 1st Jack Watson; 2nd Lara Taylor; 3rd Archie Watson

10 to 14: 1st Neale Fleming; 2nd Isabella Taylor; 3rd Noah Taylor

Special Awards: Jack Moses & Ruth Trimble

Stock Judging Prize Winners with Nathan Harvey, Thompsons Feeds

1st prize shearling ewe, Female Champion, Supreme Champion & Interbreed Champion from Mark Priestley, Judge Jan De Roock & Philip Gurney - Natural Stockcare Representative