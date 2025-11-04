Prime choice of judges join the Beef & Lamb Panel

Eamon Healy will be judging over the Breeding Heifer class at this year’s Championships

With only a few weeks left until this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, Show organisers the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) are proud to announce two more names from their judging panel.

Eamon Healy from Maydown will be overseeing the Breeding Heifer class with Irene Gray from Muckamore taking on judging duties for the Lamb Young Handlers.

Eamon Healy

Having worked for the Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises (NCCE) in Swatragh for over seven years and exhibited at numerous local fat stock shows, Eamon is no stranger to a mart ring. As Farm and Mart Manager, he has a well-trained eye for the finest livestock thanks to his undeniable attention to detail. His

Irene Gray has accepted the invitation to judge the Lamb Young Handler classes at this year’s event.

quality-focused approach to sourcing young stock mixed with his experience selling pristine in-calf heifers across the UK and Ireland will undoubtedly help him to identify the leaders in this year’s Breeding Heifer class.

Eamon remarked, ‘As a judge, I’ll be looking for an animal that is correct on its feet and legs, plenty of width, good length and power, while still retaining feminine characteristics. I like to see something with a bit of flair — an animal that catches the eye and shows the potential to go on and become an excellent suckler cow’.

He went on to say: "I'm really looking forward to the event — it always brings out some of the best cattle, and it’s a privilege to be part of it."

Irene Gray

Weighing in on the Lamb Young Handler classes this year will be none other than Irene Gray from Muckamore, County Antrim.

Sheep have always been a passion of Irene’s. From her early memories in the sheep house to investigating all aspects of sheep production throughout her university degree in Agricultural Technology, she is highly knowledgeable in her field.

Her showing and stock judging experience will no doubt also prove fundamental in the ring as she interviews the budding lamb young handlers. Having tried her hand at stock judging through Lylehill YFC and achieved numerous breed champion successes with her Diamond flock of Valais Blacknose sheep in recent years, Irene knows what she’ll be looking for at this year’s Championships.

Commenting on the upcoming event later this month, Irene remarked: "Young handler classes are the most special part for me as I love to see the amazing stockmanship in action and the passion in those young faces."

To keep up to date with the latest news and running order for the day visit www.beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.