Prime coastal tillage farm comes to market in Co Donegal for €2.75m

Savills is delighted to present Ballymoney Farm, an exceptional coastal farm extending to about 157 acres in a prime position overlooking Lough Swilly, now offered for sale as a whole by private treaty, for €2.75m.

Located at Burt, Co Donegal, Ballymoney Farm represents one of the finest blocks of fertile, productive tillage land in the region. The farm comprises approximately 146 acres of high-quality arable land, three acres of pasture, and four acres of scrub, all laid out in a contiguous block with extensive road frontage and about one kilometre of stunning waterfrontage.

A notable feature is its elevated site, which includes a derelict cottage and traditional outbuildings offering significant potential for restoration or redevelopment, subject to planning permission. A centrally positioned farmyard includes a general purpose shed, former livestock sheds, and ample hardstanding, supporting a range of agricultural activities.

The farm benefits from excellent access, with multiple entry points suitable for large machinery and approximately 1.4 kilometres of road frontage. It enjoys outstanding coastal views across Lough Swilly and is ideally situated just 14 km from Derry/Londonderry and 24 km from Letterkenny, providing convenient access to regional centres, services, and transport links including the City of Derry Airport just 27 km away.

Key highlights:

About 157 acres (63 hectares) of productive coastal farmland

Approximately 146 acres of prime tillage ground

Derelict cottage with potential for restoration (subject to planning)

Traditional outbuildings and a versatile farmyard

Extensive road frontage and about 1 km of waterfrontage

Entitlements to the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) Scheme included

Ballymoney Farm combines agricultural productivity with natural beauty and superb connectivity, making it a rare offering in Donegal’s market.

