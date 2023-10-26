Prime residential and farming opportunity awaits at Killin Park, Dundalk

Savills, jointly with Michael Lavelle Estate Agents (Dundalk), have brought to the market Killin Park, a substantial period property located in Killin, Dundalk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This offering is not just an elegant residence dating back to circa 1910, but also a compelling farming opportunity set over about 101 acres of fertile land with a guide price of €2,250,000.

The house, which extends to about 4,711 square feet over two floors, retains its historical allure with features like sash windows, ceiling roses, and ornamental mantelpieces, while also offering the conveniences of modern living.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the property, Cianan Duff of Savills said: “Killin Park is more than just a residence; it's a thriving farming opportunity waiting to be realised. Its rich soils and expansive grounds are ideal for commercial farming, making it a prime acquisition for both homeowners and agricultural investors.”

Savills, jointly with Michael Lavelle Estate Agents (Dundalk), have brought to the market Killin Park, a substantial period property located in Killin, Dundalk. Picture: Submitted

Meanwhile, Joanne Lavelle said: “It is rare to find a land holding of such size and good quality in the north east, particularly one which is so close to town and also lends itself to such a wide range of uses, including equine interests. Killin House benefits from substantial refurbishment and upgrade works, and is now ready for the next owners to apply their own style.”

Key features of Killin Park include:

Residential Excellence: A sunlit kitchen/dining area, five spacious bedrooms with a luxurious master suite, and a garden with mature trees and spectacular countryside views.

Farming Potential: About 101 acres of productive ploughable grassland previously laid out as a golf course. The lands have a good workable size and shape, ideal for commercial farming machinery with direct road access. The estate's topography varies, offering diverse farming possibilities and an abundance of amenity with the Creggan River bordering the land on one side.

Savills, jointly with Michael Lavelle Estate Agents (Dundalk), have brought to the market Killin Park, a substantial period property located in Killin, Dundalk. Picture: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strategic Outbuildings: The estate is equipped with functional outbuildings previously affiliated with the golf club, providing ample storage and utility space for farming operations.

Former Killin Clubhouse: This structure, once the heartbeat of Killin Golf Club, sits elevated with picturesque views of the Louth countryside. With renovation, it could serve as additional accommodation or an office.

The location of Killin Park is prime, a short distance from Dundalk and the M1 motorway, allowing for easy access to local amenities and transport routes to Dublin and Belfast.