Prime Video reveals new trailer for fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm

Alan Townsend, Gerald Cooper, Annie Gray, Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, Clarkson's Farm series 4 (Photo: Ellis O'Brien, Prime Video)

The fourth instalment of Clarkson’s Farm will launch globally on Prime Video on 23 May.

Ahead of its release, Prime Video has revealed a new trailer, giving fans of the show a glimpse at what is to come.

In the new series, Jeremy is taking on his most ambitious project yet, setting out to buy a pub that will reignite his Farm to Fork restaurant vision.

But the road to becoming a landlord isn’t exactly straightforward, and with new faces, new livestock and new machinery arriving at the farm, life at Diddly Squat is busier than ever. After rounding off season three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to discover that life on the farm has become rather different.

Kaleb has embarked on a nationwide tour with a one-man show about farming, Lisa is away working on another new product line, and Jeremy has been left to run the farm by himself. Of course, help is soon sorely needed, and the welcome arrival of a new farmhand not only gets the farm shipshape in record time - it also gives Jeremy time to think.

Jeremy hatches an ambitious new plan to reignite a Farm to Fork vision, and at the same time get back in the council’s good books by drawing some of the crowds away from the ever-popular farm shop. And to think, all he needs to do is buy a pub.

It seems, though, that the road to becoming a landlord isn’t exactly straightforward, and along the way Jeremy runs into every obstacle that the parlous state of Britain’s pub trade can throw at him, from old derelict buildings and a picnic site with a colourful past. Mercifully, Cheerful Charlie is there to lend a guiding hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finally finds his perfect pub.

Diddly Squat isn’t much of a refuge, either. There’s a farm manager returning from his tour to discover someone else has been farming his patch, a Lamborghini tractor seriously showing its age, a menagerie of livestock to manage that includes a big new bull, a very little pig and a herd of high-tech goats - all while mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers. Suffice to say, there’s a lot to contend with.

But this is Diddly Squat, and when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible.

Episodes one to four will be available on 23 May, episodes five and six will be available from 30 May and episodes seven and eight will be available on 6 June.