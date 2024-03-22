Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sale will include sculpture, furniture, fine art and decorative objects from many of the UK’s celebrated design figures, such as Robert Kime, David Mlinaric and Rita Konig.

Among the highlights are historical Royal gifts, such as a charcoal work by Belgian artist Rik Wouters (1882-1916), titled Rue d’Amsterdam, which was a gift to H. R. H. Princess Margaret (1930-2002), by the King and Queen of Belgium on their visit to London in May 1963. The street scene carries an estimate of £4,000-£6,000 (lot 61). Three bottles of dry Riesling from the Rhine, Germany that are from Kensington palace, are believed to have been bottled for H. R. H. Princess Margaret for the Silver Jubilee in 1976. They carry an estimate of £30-£60 (lot 102).

A decorative boomerang curtain commissioned by Lady Cutler, the wife of the Governor of New South Wales, Sir Roden Cutler(1916-2002), for H.R.H. Princess Margaret, also features in the sale. The curtain was made by the members of the Embroiderers Guild of New South Wales in 1975 and comprises 54 individual panels by different members of the guild, all within ribbon borders. A panel on the reverse describes each embroidery and gives details of the embroiderer. It carries an estimate of £800-£1,200 (lot 162).

H. R. H. Princess Margaret’s brown leather riding boots by Royal equestrian boot makers, Maxwell of London. Stamped: 'H.R.H. Princess Margaret' and accompanied by cases, boot pulls and collection of riding crops. Estimate of £300-£500 (lot 4) (Image: Dreweatts)

Other objects that have passed from H. R. H. Princess Margaret’s collection at Kensington Palace are her brown leather riding boots by Royal equestrian boot makers, Maxwell of London. Both H. R. H. Princess Margaret and H. R .H Queen Elizabeth II were keen riders all of their lives, having started riding lessons very young, with Horace and Sybil Smith at the internationally renowned Cadogan Riding School in Belgravia, London.

The blocks are stamped: 'H.R.H. Princess Margaret' and are accompanied by cases and boot pulls, as well as a collection of riding crops. The group lot carries an estimate of £300-£500 (lot 4).

An early George III sabicu Pembroke table dating from circa 1760 that was also inherited and housed at Kensington Palace, is attributed to the cabinet maker Henry Hill of Marlborough, who also traded as an auctioneer, coach-maker and representative of the Sun Insurance Company in Marlborough from about 1740 until his death in 1778. He was well known for supplying furniture to the Wiltshire aristocracy. Inside, a paper label reads: ‘Pembroke table, Kensington palace, 1967’. Highly decorative, the top and flaps sport distinctive lozenge geometric veneering. A frieze drawer and chamfered square legs, with blind fret decoration completes the overall look. It carries an estimate of £1,200-£1,800 (lot 143). A charming 20th century walnut and tapestry upholstered stool in George II style and also from H. R. H. Princess Margaret’s apartments at Kensington Palace, features a decorative top with shell carved knees and pad feet. It carries an estimate of £400-£600 (lot 141).

Commenting on the collection, Joe Robinson, Dreweatts Head of House Sales and Collections, said: “Dreweatts are delighted present the Collection of Serena, Countess of Snowdon. The collection includes pieces supplied by many of the UK’s renowned design figures and companies such as Hugh Henry, David Mlinaric, Robert Kime and Rita Konig which all points towards a vibrant mise en scene, designed for comfort and good living.”

The private collection of Serena, Countess of Snowdon. (Image: Dreweatts)

Among an array of sculpture in the sale is a bronze work titled: Asian Rhino by Annette 'Nettie' Lynton Mason (b. 1953), the actress and producer, married to Nick Mason CBE, drummer and founder member of Pink Floyd. The couple support various charities, including the Wiltshire Air Ambulance and the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust. It is thought that this animalier bronze was made to raise money for Rhino Rescue. Annette studied under the internationally acclaimed wildlife sculptor Mark Coreth (b. 1958) to complete the piece at the Cowdray Masterclass in 2004. The signed work carries an estimate of £800-£1,200 (lot 37).

Among many affordable items in the collection is an interesting study in watercolour and pencil for the Coronation Chair, which is an ancient wooden chair that British monarchs sit on during their coronations. It was commissioned in 1296 by King Edward I to hold the ‘Stone of Scone’, which he had captured from the Scots. The chair was named after Edward the Confessor and until 1997 it was held in his shrine at Westminster Abbey. The study carries an estimate of £100-£150 (lot 55).

Two large ‘Belle Rives’ lacquer drinks trays by Rita Konig for The Lacquer Company, add a contemporary twist and are estimated to fetch £100-£200 (lot 44). In contrast, is a folding triptych fire screen by the late celebrated designer, Robert Kime. It sports bell-shaped feet and an arched handle and carries an estimate of £400-£600 (lot 53). Amongst other works by the Kime in the sale is a late Victorian rosewood writing table with a dark blue and leather inset top, which carries an estimate of £500-£600 (lot 68). A brass student lamp by Kime with a printed paper shade has an estimate of £200-£300 (lot 158) and a 20th century north west Persian Tabriz carpet sourced by Kime is estimated to fetch £600-£1,00 (lot 166). A group of three window seat cushions and a set of curtains in an Indian pattern of scattered flowers by Kime carry an estimate of £300-£500 (lot 134).