Prizes presented at ​ITBA Northern Region annual Breeders’ Evening

​ITBA Northern Region committee hosted its annual Breeders’ Evening at the Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
The event kicked off with a lively panel discussion with Leo Powell who was joined by Stuart Crawford, Joey Cullen, Andy Oliver, Richard Pugh and Joe Tizzard.

Award winners 2023:

Leading National Hunt Award: Jeremys Flame (Jeremy ex Supreme Beneficial) bred by Mrs A Kirkwood.

Nigel Kirkwood and Joe Tizzard. (Pic: ITBA Northern Region)Nigel Kirkwood and Joe Tizzard. (Pic: ITBA Northern Region)
Owner/Breeder Award : Santa Rossa (Jeremy ex Panther Panther Moon) bred by Mrs P J Conway.

Leading Point To Point Winner: Annaghbeg (Conduit ex Pawle) bred by Alan & Bill Dunlop.

Facteur Cheval: (Ribchester ex Jawlaat) bred by McCraken Farms

Rumbles Of Thunder: (Night Of Thunder ex Blanche Neige) bred by Francis Killen. Living Legend: (Camelot ex Jazz Girl) bred by A Oliver. Pogo: (Zebedee ex Cute) bred by Thomas Foy.

