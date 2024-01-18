Prizes presented at ITBA Northern Region annual Breeders’ Evening
ITBA Northern Region committee hosted its annual Breeders’ Evening at the Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge.
The event kicked off with a lively panel discussion with Leo Powell who was joined by Stuart Crawford, Joey Cullen, Andy Oliver, Richard Pugh and Joe Tizzard.
Award winners 2023:
Leading National Hunt Award: Jeremys Flame (Jeremy ex Supreme Beneficial) bred by Mrs A Kirkwood.
Owner/Breeder Award : Santa Rossa (Jeremy ex Panther Panther Moon) bred by Mrs P J Conway.
Leading Point To Point Winner: Annaghbeg (Conduit ex Pawle) bred by Alan & Bill Dunlop.
Facteur Cheval: (Ribchester ex Jawlaat) bred by McCraken Farms
Rumbles Of Thunder: (Night Of Thunder ex Blanche Neige) bred by Francis Killen. Living Legend: (Camelot ex Jazz Girl) bred by A Oliver. Pogo: (Zebedee ex Cute) bred by Thomas Foy.