Producers invited to ‘Meat the Market’ evening meetings to maximise livestock returns

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is inviting livestock producers to attend its upcoming series of Meat the Market evening meetings — informative, discussion-based events aimed at helping producers better understand carcass grading, market requirements, and how to boost profitability.

Unlike the hands-on abattoir workshops, these local meetings in Dumfries and Kirkwall offer a relaxed setting for learning, discussion and Q&A, with direct input from industry specialists.

Upcoming dates:

Tuesday 14 October 2025 – Dumfries Rugby Club, Dumfries, 6.30pm

Monday 17 November 2025 – The Neuk, The Albert Hotel, Kirkwall, 8pm

(Held in partnership with the Orkney Agricultural Discussion Society – all welcome)

Led by market expert Adrian Crowe, each session will explore how livestock are graded, what buyers are really looking for, and how producers can present animals to meet those specs and avoid costly downgrades.

Lesley Mitchell, industry development co-ordinator at QMS, said: “These meetings offer valuable insight into how your stock is assessed and what you can do on-farm to ensure your animals meet market requirements. It’s about making small but important changes that can lead to better returns.”

Producers who’ve attended previous meetings say the sessions are practical, informative, and have helped them make meaningful changes on-farm. As one attendee said, “I now have a much clearer idea of where to handle animals when selecting finished stock. I’ll now vaccinate in the neck — something I hadn’t realised could impact carcass value.”

Booking is essential, and all attendees must be over 18.

Booking links:

Kirkwall –All welcome

Further meetings are planned for later this year, giving even more producers across Scotland the chance to gain practical, actionable advice to boost margins.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the QMS website.