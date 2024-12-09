Productive area of arable and grazing land with development potential in the heart of the Scottish Borders

A block of productive arable and grazing land, extending to approximately 69.73 acres, is now on the market through Galbraith.

The land at Bowden is situated in a rural yet accessible location, and has been principally classified as Grade 3.2.

It is currently divided into four separate fields which are all well fenced and have water troughs. The land is offered for sale as a whole or in four lots.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, commented: “The land at Bowden offers great flexibility in terms of continuing with existing farming operations on the land or, given the proximity to the village of Bowden, the land may present longer term development opportunities subject to obtaining necessary consents, as the land holds a strategic position in terms of the future expansion of the village.”

Located approximately 1.5 miles west of Newtown St. Boswells and approximately four miles south of Melrose, the land at Bowden is near the A7 and A68 roads which lead to the Scottish and English border. The land is approximately 40 miles from Edinburgh.

The nearby village of Newtown St. Boswells is home to St. Boswells livestock mart. There is forestry and woodland creation potential, subject to planting consents as well as the potential to expand environmental interests through Natural Capital schemes.

The land at Bowden is offered for sale as a whole through Galbraith for Offers Over £850,000, or in four lots as follows:

Lot 1: Land at Bowden is offered for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £275,000.

Lot 2: Land at Bowden is offered for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £260,000.

Lot 3: Land at Bowden is offered for sale through Galbraith for Offers over £165,000.

Lot 4: Land at Bowden is offered for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £150,000.