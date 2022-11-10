This farm is situated within a highly productive area of farmland in southern Aberdeenshire, just 1.5 miles east of Laurencekirk.

It comprises a range of agricultural and residential buildings, including development opportunities.

The land is currently in grass, but has the potential to grow a wide range of crops.

The area is well resourced in terms of agricultural infrastructure, being well served by a number of grain merchants, agricultural suppliers and machinery dealers, in addition to the Machinery Ring. Auction marts can be found in Forfar and Inverurie with modern abattoirs being situated at Inverurie and Portlethen.

Farm Buildings:

- Original farmhouse of traditional construction, including stone walls, slate roof and dormer windows with potential to redevelop

- Original cottage of harled stone wall and slate roof construction, with potential to redevelop

- Cattle court/GP store: 27.5m x 24.7m of steel portal frame construction with lean-tos to the west and east, concrete floor, brick wall, fibre cement roof, feed pass and storage to the rear

- Pole barn: 18.8m x 5.5m of timber construction with corrugated roof and cladding

- Traditional store: 18.8m x 6.2m of timber truss construction, stone walls and slate roof

- Cattle court/GP store: 23m x 17.8m of steel portal frame construction, concrete floor and panels, box profile cladding and corrugated roof

- Cubicle house: 31.8m x 12.8m of concrete portal frame construction with central supports, concrete bays, feed passes, walls and a corrugated roof

- Open silage pit: 21.2m x 13.1m of sleeper walls

- Surfaced silage pit: 27m x 9.5m of aggregate hard standing

- Nissen hut: 18.4m x 7.6m of steel arch construction

- Cattle court: 24m x 15.2m steel portal frame construction with centre feed pass. Consists of concrete block walls, box- profile cladding and corrugated roof

- Slurry lagoon: 18.7m x 14.8m of concrete construction adjacent to the cubicle house

Barnhill Farm is available as a whole or in two lots as follows:

Lot One: Farmhouse and range of farm buildings, including development opportunities, 105.96 acres of land

Lot Two: 199.36 acres of land

See here for more information or contact Galbraith on Tel. 01224 860710.

