The award, jointly sponsored by the British Cattle Breeders Club and BSAS, is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of animal science.

Sharon Huws, a renowned researcher and Professor of Animal Science at Queen’s University Belfast, was awarded the prize for her ground-breaking work on improving the efficiency of livestock production through the use of microbiology.

Her research has led to a better understanding of the role that gut microbes play in animal health and performance, and has paved the way for new approaches to feed formulation and management.

Professor Sharon Huws BSc MSc PhD FHEA has been awarded the prestigious Sir John Hammond Award at the recent BSAS annual conference

The Sir John Hammond Award is a testament to Sharon’s outstanding contributions to animal science and is a well-deserved recognition of her pioneering research.

The award was presented at the BSAS annual conference, which took place from 28th to 30th March at The ICC, Birmingham.

Commenting on winning the famed award Professor Huws said: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled to have been awarded the Sir John Hammond award.”

BSAS president Kim Matthews said: “Sharon is truly a worthy winner of the esteemed Sir John Hammond award in recognition of her leading research on sustainably improving livestock production, whilst reducing greenhouse gas emissions, alongside understanding the role that livestock play in the spread of antimicrobial resistance and developing potential solutions to combat this increasing challenge.”

Matthews continued: “The quality of Sharon’s research has been recognised internationally. The breadth of her work and the discipline of rumen microbiology have been hugely impactful on which the future of the ruminant sector will depend.”

On behalf of the British Cattle Breeders Club, the president, Duncan Sinclair said: “The BCBC send our congratulations to Sharon Huws in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the field of animal science.

“At a time when the cattle sector is seeking to find solutions to the major challenges of today it is really appropriate to recognise Sharon’s significant contribution in this way.