Located in an extremely attractive location on the beautiful Isle of Mull, Uisken House and Crofts is for sale as a whole or in four separate lots.

The sale includes Uisken House, a traditional stone property in need of a full renovation providing accommodation over two floors, along with Jura View, a two-bed cabin and Colonsay Cabin, a two-bed static caravan, both of which have been successfully let as holiday accommodation; and four separate crofts, North Uisken, East Uisken, South Uisken and West Uisken.

Uisken House and Crofts is located in an extremely attractive location to the east of Ardlanish Bay, positioned centrally on the southwestern coast of the Ross of Mull. The properties sit back slightly from Uisken Bay.

The Isle of Mull is the second largest island of the Inner Hebrides off the West coast of Scotland.

Uisken Bay is a beautiful bay located on the west coast of the Isle of Mull and known for its stunning scenery, sandy beaches and the surrounding natural landscapes. Uisken Bay is a popular spot for beach walks, birdwatching and enjoying the coastal environment.

The current owners have run a successful holiday letting business, with both Jura View and Colonsay Cabin having high occupancy rates.

Alistair Christie, handling the sale for Galbraith, commented: “The Isle of Mull is a wonderful place to see wildlife and the uninterrupted views from the properties across Port Uisken, Colonsay and Jura are second to none.

“This sale presents a very exciting opportunity for those seeking their next big adventure and to create a dream home in a truly outstanding setting, whilst also running their own successful holiday let business.

“For sale as a whole or in separate lots, the property offers several opportunities to either purchase it as one or for a number of buyers to acquire a sizable croft with tree planting consent in part.”

Uisken House and Crofts, Bunessan, Isle of Mull, Argyll and Bute, for sale through Galbraith as a whole at offers over £995,000, or in four separate lots as follows:

- Lot 1 Offers Over £320,000 - North Croft (22.38 acres), including Uisken House, a modern two bed cabin and static caravan.

- Lot 2 Offers Over £400,000 - Land (108.12acres) Classified as Grade 5(2) by James Hutton Institute with tree planting consent in part.

- Lot 3 Offers Over £100,000 – Land (17.85acres) Classified as Grade 5(2) by James Hutton Institute with tree planting consent in part.

- Lot 4 Offers Over £175,000 - Land (27.7acres) Classified as Grade 5(2) by James Hutton Institute with tree planting consent in part.

Assigned Common Grazing rights over 97.16 acres is available by separate negotiation.