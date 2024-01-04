Property Market: An attractive dairy farm with land extending to 126.37 acres for sale in Northern Ireland
Located on the Lower Ballyboley Road, Kilwaughter, the farm is for sale through J.A. McClelland and Sons Estate Agents.
The farm house itself includes a living room, modern fitted kitchen, utility room and first floor accommodation with four bedrooms and family bathroom. A mature garden, which is mostly laid to lawn, is situated to the rear of the house.
Outside, the extensive range of farm buildings are set around a concrete yard and are in good condition and well maintained. Buildings include a Fullwood herringbone parlour with adjoining cubicle house and covered silo, together with several general purpose sheds and a range of traditional steading.
Farmyard & buildings
A range of traditional outbuildings and modern cattle accommodation to include:
- Fullwood parlour: Herringbone parlour six each side with Orby feeder.
- Meal bin: 14T galvanised meal bin with auger linked to Orby feeder.
- Covered silos: Two round roof covered silos with 2 lean to cubicle houses either side with approx. 150 cubicles.
- General purpose shed: Four bay round roof shed with concrete floor.
- Machinery house: five bay shed
- Hay shed: Five bay shed with lean to shed adjoining, concrete floor.
- Range of traditional steading: Former byre used for calf pens.
- Two garages
- P.T.O. driven generator
- 200,000G above ground slurry store.
The lands, extending to circa 126.37 acres, are all under grass at present in a compact block. These are very accessible off a concrete intersecting laneway from the Lower Ballyboley Road to the Shaneshill Road.
Early inspection of the farm is highly recommended and viewing is by appointment through J.A. McClelland and Sons. Price on application.
View the listing in full here.