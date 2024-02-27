Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterhall Farm is located in rural South Lanarkshire, within easy reach of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The property has benefited from significant investment under the current ownership and is currently run as a pig rearing unit, with capacity for 600 sows, plus 3,000 growing pigs up to about 30 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-bedroom traditional farmhouse requires modernisation throughout, but offers great potential to develop into an attractive and substantial family home with gardens to the front and rear.

Chesterhall Farm farmhouse. (Pic: Galbraith)

Adjoining the farmhouse is a three-bedroom cottage which has been recently renovated.

Located to the north of the farmhouse is the remainder of the original traditional farm steading. This may have potential for future development and conversion to alternative use, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents. In addition there is an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings, ideal for the pig business and suitable for a variety of agricultural uses.

The farm benefits from a productive mix of Grade 3 and 4 arable, silage and pasture land, extending to 124.86 hectares / 308.53 acres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “This is a great opportunity to acquire a mixed farming enterprise within the sought after area of rural Lanarkshire.

Chesterhall Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

“The farm has been in the same ownership for the past 40 years, and units of this size and nature are generally quite rare in the local area. The arable land and pig rearing enterprise are likely to attract significant interest and there is also the potential to develop the farmhouse, cottage and perhaps also the steading, to add value over the medium to long term. The location is also very convenient – easily accessible to the central belt and yet within a wonderful scenic setting.”

The farmland at Chesterhall extends to approximately 308.53 acres in all, predominantly classified as Grade 3 and 4 by the James Hutton Institute.

The land is all in a contiguous block with excellent internal road access. There is a mix of arable and grassland with the arable land farmed on a rotation of 2-3 years of spring barley with fodder rape as a break and potatoes have also been grown under contract in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grass leys are in good heart and all of the land has benefitted from regular applications of pig manure generated on the holding, but has also been part of a programme of re-seeding, fencing and drainage which has been carried out during the current owner’s tenure.

Chesterhall Farm land. (Pic: Galbraith)

There is the potential to expand environmental and forestry interests at the farm, through natural capital and afforestation schemes if desired.

There is direct access to the A73 and the farm is close to Tinto Hill which is popular with hill walkers in the region. The surrounding area offers a wide variety of outdoor pursuits.

The popular village of Symington is just three miles away while Biggar, 6.5 miles to the north east, has a good range of amenities.

Both Edinburgh (35 miles) and Glasgow (40 miles) are easily accessible.