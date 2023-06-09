This outstanding circa 65.6 acre farm benefits from significant road frontage and comprises top quality, highly fertile arable quality lands.

It is situated in a highly sought after prominent location fronting onto the main Ballyrobin Road, Muckamore, County Antrim, and is offered for sale by R.A. Noble and Co.

Belfast International Airport is located just two miles southwest, Antrim is approximately five miles north and Belfast is around 11 miles east, enhancing unrivalled convenience and accessibility from all directions across the province.

The farm comprises a beautiful detached traditional four-bedroom farmhouse, which is exquisitely poised within a traditional courtyard comprising stone outbuildings and stables.

The selling agent states: “This sale presents a rare opportunity for the fortunate purchaser to acquire a considerable block of recently reseeded pasture, which benefits from top quality livestock proof warranted fencing and is highly capable for either arable or grazing purposes.

“The free draining lands, which are held on either side of the Ballyrobin Road, are mostly of flat, gently sloping topography and present an excellent opportunity to acquire the entire block or, indeed, to purchase part of this substantial holding.”

The property is available as a whole, or may be sold in lots subject to offers and interest received.

You can view the listing in full here, or contact R.A. Noble and Co for further information or to arrange a viewing. Price on application.

