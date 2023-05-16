Barmeal Farm is a 213.74 acre holding in total, which is currently on the market through Galbraith with a guide price of £950,000.

Barmeal Farm is in a picturesque setting near the small coastal village of Monreith, Dumfries and Galloway.

The land at Barmeal Farm extends to approximately 206.01 acres.

The selling agent explains: “The fields are typical of the coastal region with areas of rough grazing between fields of permanent grass. There are troughs in six of the fields nearest the farmhouse, with the fields to the north supplied by natural sources. The land has been let out in recent years on summer and winter grazing agreements and has supported cattle and sheep grazing on the holding. There is scope to add modern agricultural sheds subject to the appropriate permitted development right approvals. There are small areas of woodland throughout the farm which provide shelter to grazing livestock.”

Barmeal Farm features a range of buildings, including a traditional stone built U-shaped steading which has been well maintained. There is potential to convert the buildings into one or more residential properties, subject to the necessary consents.

The farmhouse itself is a traditional stone built farmhouse under a slated roof. The original farmhouse pre-dates 1788, and the building has been extended and improved over the years to create a “comfortable spacious family home”, the selling agent states.

The ground floor comprises porch, boot room, kitchen, living room, study, dining room, master bedroom, bathroom, walk in wardrobe, utility room, bedroom three, shower room and sitting room.

The first floor comprises bedroom two, bathroom, two walk-in wardrobes and an office.

The farm benefits from having both solar panels and a wind turbine. The Proven 6kW wind turbine is located in field two, and the solar panels are located closer to the farmhouse in field seven. The wind turbine was installed in May 2008, with the solar panels following in 2010.

The selling agent adds: “They have been maintained well with the wind turbine recently serviced in December 2022. They both supply the holding with electricity, with surplus going to the grid where the proprietor receives payment on a deemed 50 per cent of amount generated.”

You can view the listing in full here, or contact Galbraith, Castle Douglas, on Tel. 01556 505 346 for further details.

1 . Barmeal Farm Barmeal Farm Farmhouse is a traditional stone built farmhouse under a slated roof. Photo: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales

2 . Barmeal Farm Barmeal Farm is situated near the village of Monreith, Dumfries and Galloway. Photo: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales

3 . Barmeal Farm Barmeal Farm has a range of buildings including a traditional stone built U-shaped steading which has been maintained well. Photo: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales

4 . Barmeal Farm The farm benefits from having both solar panels and a wind turbine. Photo: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales