Proposed gambling amendments could have ‘significant impact’ on future of horse racing in NI

The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) has expressed concerns for horse racing here and supports the strong opposition to the proposed amendments.

The association represents all 26 racecourses, both north and south of Ireland.

In support of northern racecourses, Conor O’Neill, chairman of the association, has made a submission to the Department of Communities, Social Policy Unit, echoing the concerns of Downpatrick and Down Royal racecourses in relation to the draft Code of Practice under review.

AIR Chairman, Conor O'Neill

The draft Code of Practice has been proposed under Clause 15 of the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill.

The Department of Communities in Northern Ireland is carrying out a consultation process into the draft Gambling Codes of Practice and this will conclude tomorrow (Friday 4 March).

Representatives from both Downpatrick and Down Royal racecourses have also written to the Department of Communities directly, expressing their specific concerns, stating that the suggested amendments to legislation have the potential to have a significant impact on the income and, in turn, the viability of horse racing in Northern Ireland.

Key areas of the proposed Code of Practice that relate to racecourses specifically include; ‘Gambling Securities and Credit’, ‘Protection of Children and Young People’ and ‘Customer Care Problem Gambling and Spending’.

In his submission on behalf of the association, Mr O’Neill offered his full and unequivocal support of its members’ opposition to the draft, stating that AIR shared “concerns that the adoption of the draft Codes of Practice would have a drastic effect on the income that they currently receive from bookmakers which, in turn, comprises such a significant share of their funding that it could call into question their continued existence”.

Mr O’Neill commented: “Although the principles set out in this draft are positive in theory, much of what is being proposed for implementation at our member’s racecourses is completely impractical. “For example, the proposed ‘affordability checks’ set out in this draft would require a full review of a client’s; personal credit score, income, the number of dependants and any loan commitments they have.

“This proposal suggests this review would be triggered and full implementation required for any punter placing a bet in excess of £100.

“Can you imagine the implications of such a proposal?

“It’s simply not practical and that is just one example of the proposed Codes of Practice our members have raised firm opposition to.”

CEO of Down Royal Racecourse, Emma Meehan, said horse racing is in a unique sporting position, in that it and betting are “interdependent”, with most of their revenue streams linked to betting.

“These include the Horse Racing Fund, administered by DAERA, income from media rights deals between racecourses, as well as betting operators and sponsorship deals,” Ms Meehan added.

“Whilst we agree the act needs modernising and developing to ensure it is fit for the modern age, in a sector that has been transformed through the rise of mobile and online gaming, we are gravely concerned over the potential impact this proposed legislation will have upon the future of horse racing within Northern Ireland - a sport that is still recovering from the financial implications of Covid-19.”

Ms Meehan continued: “Horse racing is an increasingly popular, socially responsible and culturally accepted form of betting activity that provides enjoyment to millions of people, supports jobs and contributes significantly to rural economies and communities.

“This impact would not be what it is today without the relationship between racing and betting – which is secured through a sustainable return from betting activity,” she ended.

Key stakeholders agree that, although the legislation requires updating, the proposals put forward are not practical with a view to implementation on course, and needs further debate and consideration.

The board and management at Downpatrick Racecourse, Down Royal Racecourse and the Association of Irish Racecourses have all expressed grave concerns and made submissions to the Department of Communities, Social Policy Unit in this regard.