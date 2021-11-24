Protect your flock webinar planned

CAFRE are hosting a free Protect Your Flock Webinar for Back Yard Flock owners, focusing on Bird Flu (Avian Influenza) and the practical steps you can take to protect your flock.

The Webinar is on Wednesday evening, 1 December starting at 7.30pm, lasting approximately one hour. Guest speakers will include Dana Simpson from St. David’s Poultry team, Caroline Hall from Parklands Veterinary group, Chief Veterinary Officer Robert Huey and Laura Wilson from DAERA Veterinary Service.

There will be an opportunity to pose questions to the speakers and panel members electronically during the speaker presentations or during the panel question and answer session. Why not join in and learn how to register and protect your flock this winter.