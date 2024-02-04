Protecting your livestock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Significant numbers of in-lamb ewes, in-lamb ewe lambs and store lambs have been reported stolen in the North Antrim and North Coast areas. The motivation behind these thefts is likely the buoyant sheep trade and the time of year which allows thieves to target ewes carrying lambs.

It is impossible for farmers to know the whereabouts of any sheep that have not yet been housed for lambing all the time. Theft of livestock is not an opportunist theft, it is usually planned and unfortunately completed by fellow farmers. Farmers need to work together with their neighbours to record and report any suspicious behaviour and vehicles to the PSNI. In Autumn 2022, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) trained over 200 officers on farming and rural crime.

Livestock worrying is another threat at this time of year for sheep farmers as ewes with lambs at foot are turned out to graze. Reports of livestock worrying tend to increase at this time of year as dog walkers and members of the public visit the countryside more with improved weather and longer days for recreation activity. All incidents of livestock worrying must be reported to your local councils’ dog warden.

