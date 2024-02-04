Protecting your livestock
Significant numbers of in-lamb ewes, in-lamb ewe lambs and store lambs have been reported stolen in the North Antrim and North Coast areas. The motivation behind these thefts is likely the buoyant sheep trade and the time of year which allows thieves to target ewes carrying lambs.
It is impossible for farmers to know the whereabouts of any sheep that have not yet been housed for lambing all the time. Theft of livestock is not an opportunist theft, it is usually planned and unfortunately completed by fellow farmers. Farmers need to work together with their neighbours to record and report any suspicious behaviour and vehicles to the PSNI. In Autumn 2022, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) trained over 200 officers on farming and rural crime.
Livestock worrying is another threat at this time of year for sheep farmers as ewes with lambs at foot are turned out to graze. Reports of livestock worrying tend to increase at this time of year as dog walkers and members of the public visit the countryside more with improved weather and longer days for recreation activity. All incidents of livestock worrying must be reported to your local councils’ dog warden.
Sometimes it is necessary to shoot a dog that is attacking livestock, but the law around this is complex and shooting should always be the last resort. Firstly, the farmer must ensure they are not using their firearm outside of what their license permits them to use it for. Secondly, dogs are considered property - so shooting a dog could trigger a criminal damage charge. In order to legally shoot a dog, you must be able to show that you acted in belief that livestock were in immediate danger and that all efforts to deter the dog before shooting were ineffective. If a dog is shot, it must be reported to the police within 48 hours. It is important to remember that you are not entitled to shoot the dog if it has already left your property and is no longer a direct danger to livestock, even if you fear it might come back and pose a threat in future.