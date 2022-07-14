Protocol is ‘essential for the dairy sector’ says McAleer

West Tyrone representative Declan McAleer was speaking after a meeting with Dr Mike Johnson, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI.

Mr McAleer commented: “The total value to the economy of the dairy sector is £1.5 billion per annum.

“This represents a £600 million trade flow with the EU, a £400 million trade flow with Britain and £200 million in trade with the rest of the world.

Declan McAleer MLA with Dr Mike Johnson, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI.

He continued: “All milk produced on the island of Ireland is to the same EU standard, enabling free movement.

“This free movement is essential, as a third of all milk produced in the north, approximately 800 million litres, is transported to the south each year for processing.

“However, a serious threat to the sector will emerge if the NI Protocol Bill permits products on farms, such as grain from Britain, that is not produced to EU standard.

“This would remove our access to the EU, our biggest market with devastating consequences for over 3,000 dairy farm businesses.”

The MLA said the immediate impact would be 800 million litres of milk not being collected, but herds continuing to produce it.

He added: “This will rapidly lead to a situation where farmers will be forced to dispose of this milk, or find an alternative market as the EU would no longer be open to them.

“The reality is that the protocol is essential for the survival of the dairy sector.