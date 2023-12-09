£1 million extension opens at local farmers' co-op mart

​A new state of the art extension will officially open on Friday 15 December at Rathfriland Farmers’ Co-op, with their first sale being the annual Christmas show and sale of dropped calves.

Light refreshments will be available during the sale.

The mart extension has been several years in the planning and has been eagerly awaited by the farming community after being delayed by three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The building, costing in the region of £1 million, was paid for entirely from profit after taxation from mart sales with no grants or overdrafts required.

The new building means Rathfriland Farmers’ Co-op will be able to accommodate twice the current cattle numbers.

Both rings will be operating at the same time, which will help keep the day of the sale moving quickly.

The new mart will accommodate the sale of dropped calves and wee lumps, while the current ring will exhibit the rest of the stock.

The two rings will operate each Friday from 11am sharp.

The day-by-day management of the mart will remain the same with all stock being paid for on the day of sale – i.e., when the hammer falls the cheques are printed.

Prior to the official opening of the new extension, Rathfriland Farmers’ Co-op would like to invite all members of the community to a Christmas Carol Service being held in the new building on Friday 8 December beginning at 7.30pm, where all will be made very welcome.