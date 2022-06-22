£1.5m committed to new Bird Flu research in the UK

The eight-strong consortium, headed by the world-leading research team at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), has received £1.5 million from the Biotechnology and Biosciences Research Council (BBSRC) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and has been tasked with developing new strategies to tackle future bird flu outbreaks.

The poultry sector contributes £1 billion to Northern Ireland’s economy on an annual basis.

Bird Flu is a highly contagious viral disease affecting the respiratory, digestive and/or nervous system of many species of birds.

It may also pose a threat to people and other animals in certain circumstances.

This year’s bird flu outbreak has been the largest and longest ever experienced in the UK and in many parts of Europe. The outbreak started earlier than previous years after the virus continued to circulate in Europe over summer 2021 and led to over 100 cases in the UK.

There were five confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, H5N1, in Northern Ireland last winter.

The new consortium will focus on building our understanding in a number of key areas, including:

- what it is about the current virus strains that helps them to form larger and longer outbreaks

- understanding transmission and infection in different bird populations, including how the virus transmits from wild birds to farmed poultry, the gaps in biosecurity that allow the virus to penetrate premises, and how this could be addressed

- mapping and modelling the spread of infection over time and across species

- why some birds, such as ducks, are more resistant to bird flu strains

- developing models to predict how the viruses will evolve and spread in the future; and

- inform risk mitigation measures in birds to reduce disease burden thereby protecting against zoonotic transmission occurring from animals to humans, to prevent future spillovers of influenza with pandemic potential into humans.

UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “This new consortium will allow us to combine our expertise at a national level to increase the speed and quality of our research, ensuring we can develop new strategies to aid our efforts against this insidious disease and hopefully in time reduce the impact on the poultry sector.”

Professor Ian Brown, APHA’s Head of Virology and project manager, commented: “This investment in a new research consortium will bring together the greatest minds from eight world-leading British institutions to address gaps in our understanding of bird flu, helping us to control the spread of the disease, while furthering UK animal health science and ensuring we maintain our world-leading reputation in the field.”

Professor Melanie Welham, Executive Chair of BBSRC, said: “One of the real strengths of the UK’s scientific response to disease outbreaks is the way that we can draw on leading researchers from all over the country, who can pool their expertise to deliver results, fast.