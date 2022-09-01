£286.9 million in Direct Payments issued to NI farmers

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minister, Edwin Poots, commented: “The ongoing disruption to agricultural markets, in particular due to the situation in Ukraine, is having a huge impact on farm businesses in Northern Ireland.

“To help them with cash flow, annual payments have commenced six weeks earlier than previous years.

“I am pleased to confirm that £286.9 million has issued to 23,208 farmers on 1 September.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is only possible because we have left the European Union and can now make decisions to suit local needs.”

Mr Poots continued: “I am also pleased to announce that there has, again, been a one-off increase in Basic Payment Scheme payments, to ensure that all funding ring-fenced for this purpose is used.

“The increase in 2022 will be 2.04 per cent.”

£286.9 million has issued to 23,208 farmers (97 per cent of eligible applicants) on the first day of payments.

The small number of remaining applications will continue to be verified by DAERA, with payments being released daily from 1 September onwards.