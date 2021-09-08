£6 million upgrade for Barista Bar ®

Barista BarAE Brand Manager, Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale and Mark Stewart-Maunder, Henderson Foodservice’s Commercial and Development Director, celebrate a £6 million upgrade for premium coffee to go brand, Barista Bar AE.

The £6 million investment by Mallusk based owners, Henderson Foodservice is due for completion by mid-November, and with Barista Bar featuring in a further 30 new stores by the end of 2021, it will bring the total number of Barista Bar machines to 540 across 425 stores, making it Northern Ireland’s largest coffee brand.

The brand refresh includes a variety of new hot drinks to complement the existing Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, Thompson teas and Barista Bar treats available in the range.

Mark Stewart-Maunder, Henderson Foodservice’s Commercial and Development Director says: “This latest investment takes the total brand spend since Barista Bar’s launch to £13 million and we aim to continue our investment programme throughout 2022 reaching even more customers and making the brand more accessible in almost every region of Northern Ireland as well as in Great Britain.

“Getting a premium cup of coffee has never been easier or more convenient. Our retail network loves the brand as the product range is so popular with their customers. We’ve had fantastic feedback already from both customers and retailers from those stores who have been able to experience the quality and consistency of our hot beverages. We’re looking forward to finalizing our rollout so that everyone can enjoy the new additions to the product range.”