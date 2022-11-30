PSNI appeal for information as one person remains in critical condition following serious three-vehicle accident in County Down
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road outside Clough yesterday afternoon.
Inspector MacDonald commented: “Police received a report shortly after 4.15pm on Tuesday 29 November that a collision had occurred between a Kia Picanto, MINI Cooper and Renault HGV lorry.
“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One person remains in a critical condition at this time. The Castlewellan Road has since reopened to traffic.
“Our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1313 of 29/11/22.”