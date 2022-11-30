Inspector MacDonald commented: “Police received a report shortly after 4.15pm on Tuesday 29 November that a collision had occurred between a Kia Picanto, MINI Cooper and Renault HGV lorry.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One person remains in a critical condition at this time. The Castlewellan Road has since reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious three-vehicle road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road outside Clough.