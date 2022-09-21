Public meeting to be held on ‘future of farming in Northern Ireland’

The public meeting has been organised by DUP councillor for Downshire East DEA in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan.

Cllr Gowan commented: “This is an excellent opportunity to hear from the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, and the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union David Brown, on how they see the future of farming in Northern Ireland.

“The agriculture industry is facing many challenges at this time, and farmers have lots of questions about the immediate problems being faced.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and UFU president David Brown, who will speak to farmers at a public meeting in Hillsborough

“We also need to be looking at longer term planning, strategy and support, to help inform future decision making for farm businesses.”

He continued: “It is also important to see the roadmap for the industry moving forward to encourage new entrants to the agriculture sector.

“Both Edwin and David will be addressing these matters, and there will be time for discussion and a question and answer session.

“It should be a very productive meeting and a chance for exchange of views and ideas. Everyone is welcome,” Cllr Gowan concluded.