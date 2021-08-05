Public warned not to disturb marine wildlife

In recent weeks visitors to the coast have enjoyed the special experience of observing marine wildlife including Harbour porpoises, Dolphins, Minke whales and a Thresher shark off Rathlin Island

However there have been a number of complaints about jet skis causing disturbance to marine wildlife.

All species of whales, dolphins and porpoises (collectively termed ‘cetaceans’) are fully protected by law from disturbance, capture, injury or killing.

This means that insensitive boat handling or jet ski use that leads to disturbance or injury of protected species may lead to prosecution.

On 25 July 2021, the Department responded to reports of disturbance to Bottlenose dolphins in the Ballycastle Bay area.

A Department patrol vessel intercepted and cautioned a number of individuals, resulting in jet skis and boats returning to the harbour.

The Department is currently investigating if any breaches of wildlife legislation occurred.

If you encounter cetaceans at sea please adhere to the following:

Maintain a steady course, slowing down to 6 knots of less when you are within 1km of them.

Do not approach closer than 100m of the animals and do not remain in contact with them for longer than 15 minutes.

Do not chase cetaceans, drive a boat directly towards them or encircle them and wherever possible, let them approach you while maintaining a steady course and speed.

Do not change course, behave in an erratic manner or come to a sudden stop.

When leaving it is important to establish where all the animals are before departing at slow speed and only resume maximum speed when you are 1km away.

Should you observe anyone intentionally or recklessly injuring, disturbing or harassing marine wildlife the incident should be reported immediately to the PSNI on 101.

Describe your call as a wildlife crime report.