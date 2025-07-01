Pulling power on show at Randalstown YFC tug of war competition
Randalstown YFC recently held their tug of war competition as part of Randalstown Arches Civic Week.
A massive thank you to all the teams who came to give it a try, and to all the spectators for cheering everyone on
YFC section
First, Randalstown YFC
Second, Glarryford YFC
Third, Moycraig YFC
Just for fun section
First, Mt Sculpt
Second, Invictus Fitness
Third, Staffordstown Accordion Band
A special thanks to the referee, Robert Allen.
