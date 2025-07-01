Pulling power on show at Randalstown YFC tug of war competition

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:30 BST
Randalstown YFC recently held their tug of war competition as part of Randalstown Arches Civic Week.

A massive thank you to all the teams who came to give it a try, and to all the spectators for cheering everyone on

YFC section

First, Randalstown YFC

Randalstown YFCplaceholder image
Randalstown YFC

Second, Glarryford YFC

Third, Moycraig YFC

Just for fun section

First, Mt Sculpt

MT Sculpt Gym - Just for Fun winnersplaceholder image
MT Sculpt Gym - Just for Fun winners

Second, Invictus Fitness

Third, Staffordstown Accordion Band

A special thanks to the referee, Robert Allen.

