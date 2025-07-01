Pulling power on show at Randalstown YFC tug of war competition

Randalstown YFC recently held their tug of war competition as part of Randalstown Arches Civic Week.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A massive thank you to all the teams who came to give it a try, and to all the spectators for cheering everyone on