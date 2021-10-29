Pumpkin world records you won’t believe exist: What are they? Who was behind them?

Well, the answer to that is yes, they have actually!

In fact, the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100m paddled in a pumpkin is two minutes 0.3 seconds and is held by the UK’s Dmitri Galitzine.

Off he paddled on 23 May 2013 from Trafalgar Wharf, Porchester, Hampshire, using a standard, commercially available kayak paddle (in accordance with the guidelines).

The pumpkin used weighed 272.16kg, or 600lb.

As for the world’s longest line of pumpkins, that record belongs to Kris Lindahl Team in Blaine, Minnesota, USA.

The longest line of pumpkins recorded by the Guinness World Records is 1,464m (4,805ft) and was achieved on 23 October 2016.

The line consisted of 8,672 pumpkins which were later distributed to members of the public.

The heaviest pumpkin grown, and featuring in the world records, weighed 1,190.49kg (2,624.6lbs).

It was grown by Mathias Willemijns from Belgium and was authenticated by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC) in Ludwigsburg, Germany, on 9 October 2016.

According to the Guinness World Records, competition is “fierce” in the world of car-sized pumpkins!

Firing pumpkins from cannons is a thing, too!

The farthest distance a pumpkin has been fired is 1,690.24m (or 5,545.43ft), with this record being set by Ralph J. Eschborn II, Alex C. Eschborn, Eric J. Eschborn, Pete Hill, Stefan Hill, John Piel, Verne Weidman, Don Brill and Harry Harding, all from the USA.

They used their ‘Big 10 Inch’ air cannon in Moab, Utah, USA, to achieve the record on 9 September 2010.

Meanwhile, the fastest time to carve one tonne of pumpkins is three hours 33 minutes and 49 seconds.

This record was achieved by Stephen Clarke from the USA at Harrah’s Casino Resort in Atlantic City on 29 October 2008.

The fastest time to carve a pumpkin is a very impressive 16.47 seconds.

This record was achieved by another American man, Stephen Clarke, on PIX11 Morning News in New York on 31 October 2013 (an appropriate date!).

In order to successfully achieve this record, the pumpkin required a complete face, including eyes, nose, mouth and ears.

And, finally, the most pumpkins carved in one hour is a staggering 109!

This record was achieved by American Trevor Hunt on the set of the Meredith Vieira Show in New York on 21 October 2014.