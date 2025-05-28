QMS launches support programme to help Scottish red meat supply chain

At Beeftech in Aberdeenshire, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), in partnership with the Scottish Red Meat Resilience Group (SRMRG), has launched an inspiring and practical online support hub for Scottish beef farmers.

The initiative raises awareness of the significant growth opportunity in the beef sector and aims to build confidence and provide practical support to help secure the future of our red meat supply chain.

The dedicated webpage on the QMS website will continue to be added to over the coming weeks as a go-to resource and one-stop-shop to support farmers in growing their cattle numbers. It offers practical advice from QMS’s business development experts and signposts to useful information from a range of partner organisations.

This launch follows recent, and clear economic and consumer evidence from QMS, highlighting the benefits and strong appetite for increasing production now – helping to safeguard the sector’s future and avoid unnecessary reliance on imports.

The UK collectively needs to produce an additional 278,000 tonnes of beef by 2030 compared to projected production levels, to meet growing domestic demand without increasing imports. Scotland’s share of this is around an additional 22,000 tonnes – the equivalent of 79,000 more breeding cows. Achieving this could generate £281 million in output and £76 million in GVA for Scotland’s economy.

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, said: “With demand for home-grown beef on the rise, and local processing infrastructure well equipped to support, Scotland is well placed to feed our growing nation – but only if we take action now.

“Our goal is to increase Scotland’s beef production by adding a couple more cows per herd each year. This small but impactful change can make a big difference – helping to grow the national herd and ensure we continue to meet demand.

“While productivity improvements have a vital role to play, the opportunity ahead cannot be fully met through productivity gains alone.

“Achieving the necessary uplift through efficiency would mean adding six to eight extra calves on an average herd of 48 cows, or significantly increasing finishing weights – which could risk taking a large proportion of cattle out of spec.

“That’s why a modest increase in herd size, combined with smarter productivity strategies, offers a more balanced and realistic path forward.

“Alongside our ongoing work to support the red meat supply chain’s productivity and profitability, this new support programme, which will be rolled out in a digestible format over the new few months, brings together the latest evidence, partner resources, tools and information to support your business.”

The webpage will be updated regularly and will feature inspirational case studies from farmers who are growing their herds. At its heart is a roadmap for resilient, agile and profitable businesses – developed to boost confidence in herd growth and support improved returns and optimised productivity.

The roadmap focuses on three key themes, each with three areas of work aimed at developing a more productive, profitable, and innovative beef sector. These will be released in phased, digestible formats over the summer, with announcements made on various QMS channels as updates go live.

The first theme – Productivity – will launch in June and will help producers build a strong, sustainable foundation for a thriving Scottish cattle sector. Theme two – Profitability– and theme three – Growth – will follow once the initial phase has been engaged with.

Kate continued: “For producers, this is about small but meaningful steps. Simply familiarising yourself with the information on our webpage and thinking about how it might apply to your business is a great start. A collective intention to increase cattle numbers by a small amount could help grow the national herd and build resilience – without changing the fundamentals of how farms operate.

“By acting now and working together, we have a real opportunity to boost Scotland’s beef production, enhance our rural economy, and meet the needs of our growing population. This is not just an economic opportunity – it’s about building long-term resilience in our agriculture sector, supporting local farmers, and ensuring our red meat sector continues to thrive for generations to come.”

To find out more and access the latest campaign materials, visit the ‘Meating Our Potential’ webpage at https://qmscotland.co.uk/industry-development/meatingourpotential.

Join the conversation online using #MeatingOurPotential and help spread the message that Scottish farming has what it takes to meet the challenge – and grow stronger for the future.