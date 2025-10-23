QMS nationwide education outreach inspires over 1,200 young people

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been inspiring young people across Scotland this term, delivering a packed programme of community engagement and education sessions from Dumfries and Galloway to Elgin.

Between August and October, the QMS Community Outreach Team – Tracy Martin (reputation manager) and Abby Goldie (community engagement coordinator) – worked alongside the Scotch Ambassador network to deliver a variety of interactive events, reaching over 1,200 pupils and students across primary, secondary, and higher education.

The term one programme included four cookery demonstrations and Farm to Fork talks, three Eat to Compete sessions, four RHET Food and Farming days, and one careers event, spanning locations including Dundee, Dollar, Auchencairn, Strathmore, Castle Douglas, Sanquhar, Inverness, Glasgow, Dumfries, Elgin, Crieff, and Grantown-on-Spey.

Through these sessions, pupils explored the journey from farm to fork and learned about the quality, sustainability, and provenance of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

Tracy Martin, reputation manager at QMS

Tracy Martin, reputation manager at QMS, said: “It’s been a brilliant start to the academic year for our outreach programme. We’ve delivered sessions the length and breadth of Scotland – from primary schools to colleges – helping young people understand where their food comes from and what makes Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork so special.

“Working alongside our Scotch Ambassadors, it’s fantastic to see pupils getting hands-on, asking great questions, and leaving with a stronger connection to Scottish farming and food.”

Other standout sessions included Eat to Compete workshops at Glasgow City Football Club, Stewartry Rugby Club and Strathmore Rugby Club. Designed for young athletes, the programme provides practical nutrition guidance to support performance and recovery, easy-to-follow recipes featuring Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork, and engaging insights into farming, sustainability, and careers in agriculture.

Tracy continued: “The sessions in Glasgow and Stewartry had a special focus on young women and girls, which is something we will continue as we know that many struggle to meet dietary recommendations and a disproportionate reduction in nutrient intake is a particular concern.

QMS inspires over 1,200 young people through nationwide community and education outreach

“Feedback from the children on Eat to Compete has been particularly positive – connecting sport performance with red meat nutrition keeps them really engaged and we’re looking forward to extending the programme to more sports in the future.”

This work forms part of the Scotch Ambassador Programme, launched by QMS to bring together a network of more than 40 passionate individuals across Scotland, dedicated to educating and inspiring others about farming, food, and the red meat industry. These ambassadors are trusted voices for the sector – proudly championing the people, produce, and values behind Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork. Whether through cookery demonstrations, farm talks, or community events, they help audiences connect with the real stories and high standards behind Scotland’s red meat industry.

To have a Make It Scotch Ambassador at your next event, or to learn more about the programme, contact QMS at Abby Goldie, community engagement coordinator at [email protected].