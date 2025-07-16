QMS T-shirt campaign raises record-breaking £8,000 for RSABI

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is celebrating a record-breaking result at this year’s Royal Highland Show, with its limited-edition ‘Scotch’ t-shirts raising an incredible £8,774.78 in support of RSABI – the charity dedicated to helping people in Scottish agriculture.

Exclusively sold at the T-SHED on the QMS stand from 19–22 June, the eye-catching t-shirts proved a hit with showgoers of all ages, thanks to their bold and trendy new design, high-quality cotton fit, and proud industry message: “Scotch – only ever born and reared in Scotland. When you know, you know”, highlighting the Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork brands.

The t-shirt campaign has become a much-anticipated highlight of the QMS presence at the show. This year’s design included a vintage-inspired graphic on the back, paired with a subtle ‘25’ detail to mark the year – making each shirt a unique and collectable keepsake as well as a statement of support.

All proceeds from the sales have gone directly to RSABI, helping to fund vital support services for individuals and families in Scottish farming and crofting communities.

Kate Rowell, chair at QMS, said: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the incredible response to this year’s t-shirts. Raising over £8,000 is a fantastic achievement that truly reflects the passion and pride people have for our industry, as well as their generosity in supporting RSABI’s vital work. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who bought a shirt and wore it with pride.

“It was fantastic to see so many people championing the Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork brands throughout the show. This overwhelming support highlights the deep pride within our sector and the shared commitment to promoting quality Scottish produce.

“At QMS, we’re proud to support RSABI and the essential practical and emotional assistance they provide to those across Scottish agriculture. This campaign is a powerful example of how strong and united our industry is when we come together for a common cause.”

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this incredible total and would like to thank QMS and everyone who supported the campaign. RSABI relies on fundraising to continue delivering practical and emotional support to people across Scottish agriculture, and the funds raised through these t-shirts will make a real difference. Huge thanks to the QMS team for their creativity, passion and commitment and a reminder to anyone who is struggling that our Helpline is open 24/7 – 0808 1234 555.”

The limited-edition campaign continues to grow year on year, with this year marking the highest fundraising total to date.

Follow @qmscotland on social media for more highlights from the show and head to https://www.rsabi.org.uk/ to find out more about RSABI.