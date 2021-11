Quality beef bred cows sell from £150 to £189 per 100 kilos

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £150 to £189 per 100 kilos for 850k at £1615 followed by £164 710k at £1235. Friesian cows sold up to £145 per 100 kilos 808k at £1175 and up to £1305 for 1026k £127. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £125 to £142 per 100 kilos. Second quality Friesians from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos.