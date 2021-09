Quality beef bred cows selling to £1555 at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £160 to £195 for 716k at £1395 from a Markethill farmer followed by £182 for 850k Whitehead at £1555 from a Lurgan producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £146 for 750k at £1105 from an Armagh farmer followed by £141 for 800k at £1125 from a Loughgall producer.

Top price £1165 for 860k £135 for a Newry farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 716k £1395 £195.00; Lurgan farmer 854k £1555 £182.00; Katesbridge farmer 708k £1245 £176.00; Banbridge farmer 660k £1145 £174.00; Katesbridge farmer 862k £1465 £170.00; Tassagh farmer 680k £1155 £170.00; Stewartstown farmer 798k £1335 £167.00 and Dromore farmer 806k £1335 £166.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 756k £1105 £146.00; Armagh farmer 800k £1125 £141.00; Loughgilly farmer 754k £1055 £138.00; Downpatrick farmer 766k £1055 £138.00; Belleeks farmer 864k £1175 £135.00; Middletown farmer 712k £955 £134.00; Bessbrook farmer 750k £1005 £134.00 and Dungannon farmer 676k £905 £134.

Calves

130 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls under six weeks from £260 to £395 for a Belgian Blue followed by £345 for a whitehead.

Good quality heifer calves from £240 to £385 for a Belgian Blue followed by £360 for a Belgian Blue and £340 for a Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £395; Hereford £345; Hereford £335; Aberdeen Angus £330; Hereford £330; Limousin £275 and Aberdeen Angus £275.

Heifer calves