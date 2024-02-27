Quality beef bred cows to £1520 for 650kg at Markethill Mart
The same owner received £225 for 648k at £1450.
A Richhill farmer received £224 for 738k at £1650.
Fleshed Friesians sold from £157 for 840k at £1320 from a Kilkeel farmer.
Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £140 to £149 per 100 kilos.
Second quality from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £95 to £100 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Cullyhanna farmer 654k £1520 £232.00; Cullyhanna farmer 648k £1460 £225.00; Richhill farmer 738k £1650 £224.00; Armagh farmer 612k £1330 £217.00; Gilford farmer 708k £1530 £216.00; Armagh farmer 616k £1270 £206.00; Burren farmer 616k £1250 £203.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 766k £1550 £202.00.
Friesian cull cows
Kilkeel farmer 840k £1320 £157.00; Benburb farmer 726k £1080 £149.00; Dromara farmer 704k £1030 £146.00; Newry farmer 726k £1050 £145.00 and Dromara farmer 740k £1040 £141.0
Calves
The 160 calves sold in a firm demand with good quality bull calves under six weeks from £260 to £335 with a top of £370 for a Belgian Blue followed by £345 for a Belgian Blue.
Second quality bulls from £190 to £240.
Heifer calves reached £345 and £330 for Charolais.
All good quality heifers from £240 to £305 and the plainer types from £120 to £190 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £345; Belgian Blue £335; Aberdeen Angus £320; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £310 and Limousin £305.
Heifer calves
Charolais £345; Charolais £330; Charolais £305; Belgian Blue £300; Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £280; Charolais £275 and Belgian Blue £270.
An in calf Holstein heifer sold at £1580.