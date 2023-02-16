While heifers topped at £1990 760kg Charolais (262.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £360 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £320 Hereford.

Weanlings sold to £1440 for a 520kg Belgian Blue heifer (276.00) and as far as 365p per 100kg for 4 250kg Charolais at £920.

Dungannon Mart

While male calves sold to £1390 for a 525kg Charolais bull (265.00) and as far as 373p per 100kg for a 355kg Charolais at £1330.

Steers

Once again a buoyant trade for all classes of steers sold to a height of £2090 for a 760kg Charolais (275.00) presented by J Casey, £2000 670kg Charolais (299.00); B Holland £1920 670kg Charolais (287.00), £1850 695kg Limousin (266.00); J Holland £1820 670kg Charolais (272.00), £1680 600kg Charolais (280.00); S Casey £1800 700kg Limousin (257.00); B McGahan £1760 620kg Limousin (284.00), £1750 655kg Charolais (267.00), £1700 580kg Limousin (293.00), £1540 535kg Charolais (288.00); T Brown £1700 590kg Charolais (288.00), £1590 610kg Limousin (261.00); V Patterson £1700 605kg Limousin (281.00), £1690 610kg Charolais (277.00), £1640 580kg Limousin (283.00), £1560 565kg Limousin (276.00), £1550 545kg Limousin (285.00), £1540 520kg Limousin (296.00),, £1530 525kg Limousin (291.00), £1520 505kg Limousin (301.00), £1460 515kg Limousin (284.00); J McGuckin £1570 610kg Belgian Blue (257.00), £1560 605kg Belgian Blue (258.00); J Cooke £1550 570kg Charolais (272.00); S Kelly £1450 550kg Aberdeen Angus (264.00); E Burns £1340 505kg Aberdeen Angus (265.00) and J McQuaid £1300 420kg Charolais (310.00), £1230 425kg Charolais (290.00).

Heifers

A strong trade through out for all sizes of heifers saw prices peak at £1990 for a 760kg Charolais (262.00) presented by K Black; E Gillespie £1780 645kg Charolais (276.00), £1640 595kg Charolais (276.00), £1530 575kg Charolais (266.00); J and J Livestock £1650 605kg Charolais (273.00), £1450 540kg Limousin (269.00), £1350 505kg Charolais (268.00); G Boden £1640 565kg Charolais (290.00), £1580 600kg Charolais (264.00), £1570 555kg Charolais (283.00), £1450 580kg Charolais (250.00), £1400 540kg Charolais (260.00); H McClelland £1610 600kg Charolais (268.00), £1600 565kg Charolais (283.00), £1590 595kg Charolais (267.00); D Davidson £1590 550kg Simmental (289.00), £1550 590kg Hereford (263.00), £1490 550kg Charolais (271.00), £1490 570kg Belgian Blue (261.00) and G McMahon £1460 545kg Charolais (268.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a height of £360 for a Hereford bull presented by G Brown; M Rea £330 Belgian Blue bull; J McSorley £330 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D Robinson £300 SWR bull, £250 Hereford bull; W Smith £285 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull; S Humphries £260 Fleckvieh bull and E Speers £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £320 Hereford presented by W Smith; G Brown £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J McSorley £265 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E Speers £200 Belgian Blue heifer and D Robinson £190 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1300 for a second calver due to the Blonde d'Aquitaine bull presented by I Allen, £1150 for an in-calf Hereford;

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1390 for a 525kg Charolais bull (266.00) presented by A Ferguson, £1300 500kg Charolais (266.00); M McCrystal £1330 355kg Charolais (373.00), £1300 385kg Charolais (337.00), £1280 365kg Charolais (348.00), £1110 350kg Charolais (315.00); S Carberry £1180 410kg Limousin (288.00), £1160 390kg Limousin (298.00), £1090 385kg Limousin (281.00), £890 300kg Limousin (296.00), £890 315kg Limousin (282.00); P McElhone £1170 425kg Charolais (273.00), £910 305kg Limousin (298.00); R Hopper £1120 405kg Limousin (276.00); P McCann £1100 360kg Charolais (305.00), £1090 315kg Charolais (343.00); D Gallagher £1090 365kg Charolais (296.00), £990 350kg Simmental (283.00); J McAninley £1060 360kg Charolais (294.00), £910 325kg Limousin (277.00); B Hamill £1050 375kg Charolais (280.00); J Gervis £930 325kg Charolais (285.00); T Dobson £930 290kg Belgian Blue (320.00); M Mullin £910 315kg Charolais (288.00); J McSorley £910 295kg Limousin (306.00); R Douglas £900 270kg Charolais (335.00), £890 255kg Charolais (348.00), £830 250kg Limousin (330.00); C Fletcher £900 x 3 330kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00); S Cassidy £870 300kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00); J Weir £840 x 2 240kg Charolais (348.00) and S Sinnamon £810 220kg Limousin (370.00).