Quality entry of fat and store lambs meeting a strong trade at Plumbridge Mart
The sale topped at £154 per head for a pen of 9 Texels weighing 25.5kg from Thomas Traynor, Donemana.
Close behind came Sean McKenna, Cranagh, with 3 at £152 (25.5kg), and Paula Cartin, Cranagh, with 4 at £150 (25.5kg).
Other leading prices included £147 for 4 from Mark Warnock, Plumbridge (24.5kg), and £144 for 4 from Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh (23.5kg). Rose McCloskey, Stranagalwilly, 6 at £142 (22.5kg) and 8 at £140 (23kg).
Well-fleshed medium-weight lambs were readily sold, with plenty of pens in the £138–£133 range and a steady demand right through to lighter sorts.
Leading prices – fat lambs
Thomas Traynor, Donemana – 9 at £154 (25.5kg), 8 at £140 (22kg), 12 at £138 (22kg); Sean McKenna, Cranagh – 3 at £152 (25.5kg), 8 at £139 (22kg), Paula Cartin, Cranagh – 4 at £150 (25.5kg), Mark Warnock, Plumbridge – 4 at £147 (24.5kg), 4 at £123 (21kg); Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh – 4 at £144 (23.5kg), 6 at £142 (23kg), 8 at £133 (22kg); Rose McCloskey, Stranagalwilly – 6 at £142 (22.5kg), 8 at £140 (23kg); Kevin McGarvey, Omagh – 9 at £139 (22kg), 9 at £127 (22kg), Cahal Conway, Plumbridge – 2 at £138 (24kg), 6 at £130 (22kg), 12 at £128 (21kg), 2 at £124 (21kg), 14 at £123 (21kg); Peter Gray, Draperstown – 27 at £137.50, 1 at £128, A Patterson, Newtownstewart – 15 Mules at £137, 9 at £130, Roddy Farms Ltd, Cranagh – 29 at £135, 11 at £127, 14 at £127; Damien Carolan, Omagh – 10 at £134 (21.5kg), 15 at £126; Catherine Sharkey, Claudy – 11 at £135, 15 at £129 and DG Moss, Castlederg – 22 at £132, 19 at £128.
Cull ewes
Cull ewes met a brisk demand, particularly for heavy, well-fleshed sorts.
The top price of the day was £190 for a single ewe from Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh, with the same vendor also receiving £186.
Leading prices – cull ewes
Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh – 1 at £190, 1 at £186, 2 at £160, 2 at £150, 6 at £150, 3 at £142, 3 at £136, 2 at £132, Aaron McCullagh, Cranagh – 1 at £156, 2 at £150, Colm McLaughlin, Claudy – 2 at £150, 1 at £138, 28 at £126 2 at £106, 2 at £100, 2 at £92; Thomas Traynor, Donemana – 1 at £142; Kevin McGarvey, Omagh – 2 at £126, 6 at £100, 4 at £74, 1 at £56, Liam Finlay, Strabane – 4 at £128 and Dermot O’Brien, Plumbridge – 5 at £136.