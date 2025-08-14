Quality entry of fat and store lambs meeting a strong trade at Plumbridge Mart

Fat lamb sale – Thursday 14th August 2025: A quality entry of fat and store lambs met a strong trade at Plumbridge Mart, with keen competition from start to finish.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale topped at £154 per head for a pen of 9 Texels weighing 25.5kg from Thomas Traynor, Donemana.

Close behind came Sean McKenna, Cranagh, with 3 at £152 (25.5kg), and Paula Cartin, Cranagh, with 4 at £150 (25.5kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other leading prices included £147 for 4 from Mark Warnock, Plumbridge (24.5kg), and £144 for 4 from Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh (23.5kg). Rose McCloskey, Stranagalwilly, 6 at £142 (22.5kg) and 8 at £140 (23kg).

Farming Life livestock markets

Well-fleshed medium-weight lambs were readily sold, with plenty of pens in the £138–£133 range and a steady demand right through to lighter sorts.

Leading prices – fat lambs

Thomas Traynor, Donemana – 9 at £154 (25.5kg), 8 at £140 (22kg), 12 at £138 (22kg); Sean McKenna, Cranagh – 3 at £152 (25.5kg), 8 at £139 (22kg), Paula Cartin, Cranagh – 4 at £150 (25.5kg), Mark Warnock, Plumbridge – 4 at £147 (24.5kg), 4 at £123 (21kg); Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh – 4 at £144 (23.5kg), 6 at £142 (23kg), 8 at £133 (22kg); Rose McCloskey, Stranagalwilly – 6 at £142 (22.5kg), 8 at £140 (23kg); Kevin McGarvey, Omagh – 9 at £139 (22kg), 9 at £127 (22kg), Cahal Conway, Plumbridge – 2 at £138 (24kg), 6 at £130 (22kg), 12 at £128 (21kg), 2 at £124 (21kg), 14 at £123 (21kg); Peter Gray, Draperstown – 27 at £137.50, 1 at £128, A Patterson, Newtownstewart – 15 Mules at £137, 9 at £130, Roddy Farms Ltd, Cranagh – 29 at £135, 11 at £127, 14 at £127; Damien Carolan, Omagh – 10 at £134 (21.5kg), 15 at £126; Catherine Sharkey, Claudy – 11 at £135, 15 at £129 and DG Moss, Castlederg – 22 at £132, 19 at £128.

Cull ewes

Cull ewes met a brisk demand, particularly for heavy, well-fleshed sorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top price of the day was £190 for a single ewe from Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh, with the same vendor also receiving £186.

Leading prices – cull ewes

Malachy McCullagh, Cranagh – 1 at £190, 1 at £186, 2 at £160, 2 at £150, 6 at £150, 3 at £142, 3 at £136, 2 at £132, Aaron McCullagh, Cranagh – 1 at £156, 2 at £150, Colm McLaughlin, Claudy – 2 at £150, 1 at £138, 28 at £126 2 at £106, 2 at £100, 2 at £92; Thomas Traynor, Donemana – 1 at £142; Kevin McGarvey, Omagh – 2 at £126, 6 at £100, 4 at £74, 1 at £56, Liam Finlay, Strabane – 4 at £128 and Dermot O’Brien, Plumbridge – 5 at £136.