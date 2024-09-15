Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Charollais Sheep Society will be running their annual ram sale at Ballymena Mart on Monday 16th September with the auction getting underway around 7pm.

Twenty-one shearling and stock rams will sell first, followed by 64 ram lambs.

There will be a variety of rams on offer to suit different needs and budgets, whether you are after a strong white-headed ram or a slightly finer boned ram for ewe lambs.

Charollais rams are very fertile and active. Commercial Charollais lambs are easily born, making a Charollais tup ideal for putting to ewe lambs or Texel cross gimmers where the pelvic opening may not be as big.

Michael Copeland from Masons Animal fields stopped by recently at Ringclare Charollais to finalise plans for sponsorship of the Ballymena show and sale on 16th September. (Pic: Freelance)

Masons Animal Feeds, originally based near Portadown but now also operating out of the former McGuckian Mill near Cloughmills, are once again sponsoring the show and sale.

Masons offer a range of sheep rations including ewe nuts, lamb pellets and blends formulated from top quality ingredients.

Crossbred Charollais lambs are fast growing and well-muscled leading to good financial returns as lambs grade well and have a high kill out percentage at slaughter.

The Charollais ewe should be very maternal and milks well, meaning that Charollais cross ewe lambs can make ideal flock replacements.

Glenn Baird with the champion shearling ram September ‘23. (Pic: Freelance)

Sheila Malcomson, chairperson of the NI Charollais Society, commented: “We are indebted to Masons Animal Feeds for their ongoing support in sponsoring the upcoming show and sale at Ballymena Mart.

“This sale offers farmers a great opportunity to acquire top Charollais genetics ahead of the main tupping season in October and November.”