Livestock Markets

The 150 store cattle maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £220 to £268 per 100 kilos for 628k at £1685 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £253 for 548k at £1385 from a Markethill producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £245 for 386k at £945 from a Camlough farmer followed by £243 for 380k at £925 for a Camlough producer.

Good quality forward bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong trade with all top quality lots from £230 to £274 for 546k at £1485 from a Benburb farmer.

The same owner received £268 for 528 at £1415.

Top price of £1805 was paid for 680k £265 from a Rosslea farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £256 for 474k at £1215 from a Benburb farmer followed by £239 for 466k at £1115 from a Newry farmer.

Forward heifers

Annaghmore farmer 628k £1685 £268.00; Markethill farmer 548k £1385 £253.00; Markethill farmer 560k £1415 £253.00; Annaghmore farmer 628k £1575 £251.00; Drumquin farmer 618k £1495 £242.00; Markethill farmer 528k £1235 £234.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1535 £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 582k £1345 £231.00 and Rostrevor farmer 608k £1395 £230.

Middleweight heifers

Camlough farmer 386k £945 £245.00; Camlough farmer 380k £925 £243.00; Camlough farmer 390k £885 £227.00; Derrynoose farmer 378k £855 £226.00; Portadown farmer 466k £1055 £226.00; Camlough farmer 488k £1095 £224.00; Markethill farmer 464k £1035 £223.00 and Camlough farmer 488k £1085 £222.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 546k £1495 £274.00; Benburb farmer 528k £1415 £268.00; Rosslea farmer 682k £1805 £265.00; Derrynoose farmer 520k £1375 £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 602k £1585 £263.00; Tandragee farmer 622k £1625 £261.00; Benburb farmer 540k £1275 £236.00 and Belleeks farmer 656k £1535 £234.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 474k £1215 £256.00; Newry farmer 466k £1115 £239.00; Portadown farmer 446k £1065 £239.00; Portadown farmer 488k £1125 £231.00; Benburb farmer 486k £1115 £229.00; Newry farmer 424k £945 £223.00 and Lurgan farmer 478k £1055 £221.

The 210 weanlings returned a slightly firmer trade on the week with good quality light males from £250 to £325 for 262k at £850 from a Camlough farmer followed by £313 for 240k at £750 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £305 for 262k at £800.

Strong male weanlings sold from £220 to £262 for 428k at £1110 from a Keady producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £285 with a top of £311 per 100 kilos for 296k £920 from a Waringstown producer followed by £285 for 230k at £660 from a Middletown farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Keady farmer 424k £1110 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 418k £970 £232.00; Lislea farmer 502k £1180 £235.00 and Derrynoose farmer 404k £900 £223.

Light male weanlings

Camlough farmer 262k £850 £325.00; Keady farmer 240k £750 £313.00; Keady farmer 262k £800 £305.00; Keady farmer 260k £790 £304.00; Keady farmer 254k £760 £299.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 284k £830 £292.00; Newry farmer 316k £890 £282.00; Newry farmer 310k £870 £281.00 and Portadown farmer 332k £930 £280.

Heifer weanlings

Waringstown farmer 296k £920 £311.00; Middletown farmer 232k £660 £285.00; Newry farmer 280k £790 £282.00; Portadown farmer 320k £900 £281.00; Portadown farmer 320k £870 £272.00; Newry farmer 306k £820 £268.00; Waringstown farmer 264k £720 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 280k £750 £268.00 and Keady farmer 344k £910 £265.

In the suckler ring good quality outfits sold to a top of £1840 and £1660 from a Hillsborough producer for Limousin cows and heifer calves.

An Omagh farmer received £1460 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf.

