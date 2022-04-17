Quality Herefords head to Dungannon sale
The Spring Show and Sale of Hereford cattle will be held on Tuesday, 19th April in Dungannon Farmers Mart at 10.30am for Show and 12pm for Sale.
With 17 bulls on offer there is a good selection of well grown young sires suitable for both beef and dairy herds.
David Smith, President of the local Hereford breeders association reports that interest in the breed is on the increase as farmers look to lower cost systems which can be profitable in the face of spiralling prices for virtually all farm inputs. All stock on offer will undergo rigorous veterinary inspection and will be accompanied by a health declaration with DNA confirmation of parentage and freedom from genetic defects.
An offering of six quality females will appeal to potential new breeders and those looking to extend their pedigree herds. This section will be led off by two choice heifers from the Graceland Herd – both sired by Blakesley 1 Navajo, whose progeny have topped the recent Dungannon sales and carrying the service of Brookfield 1 Romeo who is building a reputation for breeding style and quality having sired the female champion at the recent Hereford calf show.
A special draft from Marcus Murdock’s Lisnaree herd near Newry comprises an in-calf heifer by Gouldingpoll 1 Superduty carrying the service of Dendor 1 Kohinoor and three maidens which are each offered with one straw of proven Hereford semen to be chosen by the successful purchaser.
Catalogues can be viewed on the Hereford Cattle Website www.herefordcattle.org and sale can be viewed online at www.livestock-live.com/OnlineCatalogue-DUNGAN to be eligible to bid online please register with the mart office prior to the sale on 02887722727