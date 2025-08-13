Quality hoggets and ewes meeting brisk demand at Plumbridge Mart

Tuesday 12th August 2025: A strong trade was witnessed at Plumbridge on Tuesday night with quality hoggets and ewes meeting brisk demand from start to finish.

The sale topped at £375 per head for a cracking pen of six hoggets from William Crawford, Newtownstewart, with Crawford also featuring heavily throughout the leading prices and averages.

Other notable prices in the hogget section included £345 for 6 from the same home, £330 for 7, and £320 for 7. Ivor Clements, Sixmilecross, saw 8 hoggets sell to £310, while Chris McGinn, Goland Road, and Stephen Doherty, Killeter, also featured strongly in the £300–£295 bracket.

Trade remained firm down throughout, with multiple pens selling between £280 and £265, reflecting a buoyant demand across all classes.

Leading prices:

W Crawford, Newtownstewart – 6 at £375, 6 at £345, 7 at £330, 7 at £320, 6 at £310, 9 at £305, 7 at £300, 11 at £280, 7 at £280, 7 at £275, 7 at £265, 7 at £255, 6 at £250, 3 at £250, I Clements, Sixmilecross – 8 at £310, 8 at £300, 8 at £295, 8 at £290, 8 at £275, 5 at £255, 8 at £245, 8 at £245, 8 at £250; C McGinn, Goland Road – 7 at £305, 7 at £300, 7 at £300, 7 at £295, 7 at £280, 7 at £270, 6 at £265, 7 at £255, 7 at £255; S Doherty, Killeter – 11 at £280, 12 at £275, 12 at £260, M McGuigan, Pomeroy – 10 at £280, 10 at £280, P Travers, Castlederg – 4 at £270, 6 at £270, 1 at £250, M Connell, Claudy – 10 at £270, 10 at £260, 11 at £255, 12 at £255, 11 at £245, 10 at £240 and C McCloskey, Claudy – 12 at £265, 7 at £255, 7 at £255, 4 at £240.

The solid prices achieved across the board indicate continuing strong demand for well-bred, well-presented stock at Plumbridge.

Thursday 7th August 2025: A strong seasonal entry of store lambs met a lively trade at Plumbridge Mart on Thursday with quality forward lambs commanding premium prices and a strong ringside of buyers throughout.

The sale topped at £137 per head for a pen of 5 from Fergus McCrossan, Omagh.

Close behind was NDT Reaney, Plumbridge, with 4 Texel lambs to £136 followed by Arthur McCullagh, at £135 for 13.

Other notable prices included £134 for 9 from David Patterson, Donemana, and £133 for several consignments from both Fergus McCrossan and Arthur McCullagh.

Trade held well across the middle runs, with numerous pens in the £130–£125 range, and lighter types selling to match their quality.

Leading prices – store lambs

Fergus McCrossan, Omagh – 5 at £137, 20 at £133, 7 at £131, 1 at £130, 12 at £121, 10 at £112, NDT Reaney, Plumbridge – 4 at £136, 4 at £133, 7 at £140, Arthur McCullagh – 13 at £135, 15 at £133, 5 at £123, 1 at £118, David Patterson, Donemana – 9 at £134, 4 at £130, Peter Gray, Draperstown – 6 at £132, 9 at £131, 32 at £128, 2 at £90, 2 at £52, Noel Conway, Lissan – 9 at £131, 1 at £70, Eamon Conway, Plumbridge – 16 at £131, 28 at £130, 15 at £129, 8 at £128, DG Moss, Castlederg – 24 at £130, 7 at £124, 1 at £128, Brian Kerlin, Donemana – 5 at £130, 18 at £128, RJ Mowbray, Droit – 22 at £128, Barry Devine, Strabane – 41 at £127, John Gormley, Plumbridge – 13 at £126, 3 at £126, 12 at £120 and Alfie Gibson, Dungiven – 7 at £120, 35 at £120.

Cull ewes

The cull ewe section saw a strong demand for heavy, well-fleshed types.

Top price of £159 was paid for four strong ewes from Noel Conway, Lissan. Next came Cathal Gallen, Omagh, with a single ewe at £156, while John Gormley, Plumbridge, realised £151 for 5.

Leading prices – cull ewes

Noel Conway, Lissan – 4 at £159, Cathal Gallen, Omagh – 1 at £156, 1 at £100, John Gormley, Plumbridge – 5 at £151, 5 at £136, 2 at £116, 3 at £112, 3 at £100, 2 at £90, 3 at £86, 2 at £84, 3 at £80, 1 at £80, 4 at £78; ND T Reaney, Plumbridge – 1 at £144, 7 at £140, DG Moss, Castlederg – 5 at £128 and Barry Devine, Strabane – 3 at £100, 2 at £80, 2 at £52.