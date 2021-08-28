Quality Limousin females for sale

The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club is holding its annual female sale at Hilltown Mart, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Newry on Bank Holiday Monday 30 August 2021 at 7pm

A total of 38 entries have been received from a strong cohort of vendors and from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland. These include Shanhill, Hollowdene, Derriaghy, Mcparlands, Ashmara, Larkhill, Bridgeview, Newhillfarm, Keenaught, Millwood, Aghaadolgan, Blackwater and Garvary.

Very much a theme at sales so far this year has been the focus by purchasers on easy calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon.

Commercial producers are clearly seeing the advantages of market ready genetics and are confidently investing in Limousin as the “go to” breed. Limousin females are fertile, docile and have great mothering instincts coupled with plenty of milk.

Their progeny has excellent growth rates and are economical to finish on low input systems.

This sale will be a good opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality females with dual purpose characteristics which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.