Quality Meat Scotland to showcase Scotch red meat sector at SIAL Paris 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is set to showcase Scotland’s red meat sector at SIAL Paris 2024, one of the world’s premier food and beverage trade shows, taking place from 19-23 October.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red meat is a cornerstone of the Scottish economy and also plays a vital role in international trade. QMS is committed to highlighting the exceptional quality and sustainability credentials of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork on this global stage as part of its five-year strategy to position Scotland as the premium choice for red meat.

SIAL Paris attracts over 7,500 exhibitors from 130 countries and is expected to welcome 285,000 visitors from 200 countries, with 70% of them being international. Organisers say this will include 8,000 top buyers with a combined purchasing power of €50 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, said: “Red meat plays a crucial role in the Scottish economy, supporting local farmers, producers, and communities. Our presence at SIAL Paris aims to underscore the significance of this sector and promote its value to premium markets in Europe and beyond.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is set to showcase Scotland’s red meat sector at SIAL Paris 2024, one of the world’s premier food and beverage trade shows, taking place from 19 -23 October

“Engaging in international events like SIAL Paris opens doors to significant business opportunities and drives industry growth around the globe. This participation is a strategic move within our five-year plan to make Scotland the premium choice for red meat, enhancing our market presence through international exports and promoting new business relationships.”

All Scottish red meat exporters will be represented on the QMS flagship stand, as well as producers and wholesalers looking to export for the first time.

They will be joined by key QMS staff who will promote the Scottish red meat industry and highlight the PGI and UKGI marks to global buyers and traders. Visitors to the QMS stand will have the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork, showcased by innovative recipe samples prepared by award-winning chefs, Eadie Manson and Scott Lyall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon will also be in attendance, underlining the Scottish Government’s commitment to promoting the nation’s quality produce on the global stage.

Tom Gibson, director of market development at QMS, added: “SIAL Paris is a premier event for the global food industry, and we are excited to showcase the outstanding quality and innovation of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork. Our participation is a key component to elevate Scotland’s status as the premium choice for red meat and build valuable connections in the global marketplace.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Scotland is renowned for its exceptional meat produce, with buyers all over the world recognising the quality and provenance that our red meat brings to the table.

“Having QMS at the forefront, with the amazing work they do ensuring we are visible and showcasing at platforms like SIAL and Anuga, shows their dedication to the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These fantastic trade shows are successful in providing great opportunities for the sector and allow us to engage directly with importers – further demonstrating why our produce is so sought after.”

Keep up with QMS activities at SIAL Paris by following them on social media @qmscotland.