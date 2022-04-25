Quality Suffolk Spring Lamb proves to be the butcher’s choice

The competition was held at Ballymena Livestock Market and was generously sponsored and judged by Danny McKay, Rowandale Farm & Butchers, Martinstown.

Andrew McNeilly took first prize in the pedigree class with an excellent pair of lambs, Alastair Barkley, Dunloy took second and Philip Gurney, Coleraine took third.

In the Suffolk X class, Rodney Blair, Ballymoney had a clean sweep taking the winning rosette whilst also claiming second and third in the class.

The Finished Product - Stuffed Shoulder Roasts & Whole Legs of Lamb ready for cooking for Easters

However, it was Andrew McNeilly who went on to claim the Champion rosette with his pedigree Suffolk pair of lambs.

Lambs peaked at £6.14 per kg and prize winning pens averaged £5.42 per kg.

SUFFOLKS FROM FARM TO FORK

The photographs show the prize winning lambs from Andrew McNeilly at the Mart on Wednesday 6th April, the hung carcasses in the abattoir and the finished product ready for cooking - stuffed lamb shoulder roasts and whole legs of lambs for sale from Rowandale Farm Shop for Easter! Quality stock leading to quality produce for our table.

Rodney and Demi Blair with their 1st Prize Suffolk X

Rowandale Farm is a family run business focused on bringing top quality produce straight to customers from their grass fed herds of beef and dairy cows and their flock of sheep. From Fresh Cows Milk, pasteurised at Rowandale Farm and delivered in glass bottles right through to their Butchery where they use traditional methods, don’t add fillers or rusks and specialise in cuts not often set out on counters today. They always focus on quality, customer service and most importantly the health and life of their animals.

Lamb carcasses hung in an abbatoir.