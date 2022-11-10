It is estimated that TB infected herds have a 30-40 per cent chance of a repeat breakdown within three years due to a relapse of infection on farms on both sides of the Irish border. UK, Irish and EU goals to eradicate bTB cannot be met without an intensified focus on the reasons behind recurring infection, experts say.

This project, which will explore the role of Vitamin D in the animals’ immune response, has been funded by the Irish government under the ‘Shared Island’ initiative, which builds north-south partnerships in strategically important areas.

Research will be led by Dr Kieran Meade of University College Dublin (UCD), in collaboration with Professor Ilias Kyriazakis of IGFS and Dr Tom Ford at AFBI, and together they will examine how circulating Vitamin D concentrations may influence the immune response and outcome of disease on farms which experience bTB relapses.

Dr Tom Ford from AFBI stated: “This project provides an exciting opportunity to further understand baseline cattle immune system function, how it responds to the bacterium that causes bovine tuberculosis and if Vitamin D influences immunological outcomes - from disease resilience to diagnostics.”

Investigating immune function and the role Vitamin D may play in its modulation is “important foundational science”.

With support from the ROI’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the teams aim to identify host factors contributing to the relapse of infections in specific cattle or in herds, and this new knowledge may augment national strategies for TB eradication, both in NI and ROI.

No study has previously comprehensively characterised the host immune response in cattle from herds experiencing recurring TB infection.

